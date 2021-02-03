 Skip to main content
Biden's Day 15: Senate standoff ends as Dems take control; unexpected furniture in White House
alert special report

Biden's Day 15: Senate standoff ends as Dems take control; unexpected furniture in White House

Today is the 15th day of the Biden presidency. Get caught up.

The latest headlines, Cabinet updates, to-do checklist and more.

Senate Democrats

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. 

Schumer, McConnell end standoff to organize 50-50 Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement Wednesday with Republicans to organize the evenly split chamber, ending a weekslong standoff that prevented the new Democratic majority from setting up some operations and soured relations at the start of the congressional session.

Schumer, D-N.Y., said that he and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky had agreed on committee ratios and other details in the 50-50 chamber, where Democrats have the slim edge because Vice President Kamala Harris is a tie-breaking vote.

Senators can now promptly “get to work, with Democrats holding the gavels,” Schumer said. Read more:

APTOPIX Biden

Pete Buttigieg, with his hand on the Bible held by Chasten Buttigieg, is sworn in as Transportation Secretary by Vice President Kamala Harris in the Old Executive Office Building in the White House complex in Washington, on Wednesday.

The first 15 days of the Biden presidency

Cardona vows to tackle problems worsened by virus

