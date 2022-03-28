Biden's budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits, more money for police, education

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden released a budget blueprint Monday that calls for higher taxes on the wealthy, lower federal deficits, more money for police and greater funding for education, public health and housing.
In essence, it tries to tell voters what a diverse and at times fractured Democratic party stands for.
The bottom line: Biden is proposing a total of $5.8 trillion in federal spending in fiscal 2023, which begins in October, slightly less than what was projected to be spent this year before the supplemental spending bill was signed into law this month. The deficit would be $1.15 trillion.
There would be $795 billion for defense, $915 billion for domestic programs, and the remaining balance would go to mandatory spending such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and net interest on the national debt.
The higher taxes outlined on Monday would raise $361 billion in revenue over 10 years and apply to the top 0.01% of households. The proposal lists another $1.4 trillion in revenue raised over the next decade through other tax changes.
The 156-page plan also shows the splinters that persist in Biden's coalition and the possible gaps between the promises of what is being offered and the realities of what ultimately emerges.
The proposal includes a minimum 20% tax on the incomes of households worth $100 million or more, similar to a proposal Democrats in Congress began debating late last year.
More money would go to support law enforcement, yet bipartisan efforts at police reform have failed. The budget assumes — with a high degree of uncertainty based on forecasts made last November — that inflation at a 40-year peak gets back to normal next year.
"Budgets are statements of values," Biden said in a statement, "and the budget I am releasing today sends a clear message that we value fiscal responsibility, safety and security at home and around the world, and the investments needed to continue our equitable growth and build a better America."
It's a midterm elections pitch to a nation still off balance from a chaotic few years caused by the pandemic, an economic recession, a recovery, challenges to U.S. democracy, and war in Ukraine. The Biden budget foresees cutting annual deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade. Those reductions would occur in large part through higher taxes and the expiration of relief spending tied to the coronavirus outbreak that began in 2020.
While the budget would elevate funding for education, public health and provide $48 billion to increase the supply of affordable housing, it fails to spell out what the broader successor to Biden's stalled "Build Back Better" agenda would be. That proposal from last year included money for child care, preschool, clean energy and lower health care premiums, but it was blocked by Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the decisive Democratic vote.
White House Budget Director Shalanda Young told reporters the blueprint does not include line items tied to that possible bill because "discussions with Congress are ongoing." But the budget plan includes a " deficit neutral reserve fund" to account for a possible agreement being reached.
The Biden administration looked at a tax increase last year that resembles the 20% minimum on the full income of people worth $100 million or more. But Manchin nixed that idea. What the Biden administration outlined on Monday would raise $361 billion over 10 years and apply to the top 0.01% of households. The proposal lists another $1.4 trillion in revenue raised over the next decade through other tax changes.
Among the tax changes is a 28% corporate tax rate and top individual rate of 39.6%, both increases.
Undergirding the plan is a forecast that the economy will return to normal next year after the unprecedented spending tied to the pandemic and inflation. The budget forecasts 4.7% inflation this year and 2.3% in 2023, which would be down from 7% in 2021. Yet prices kept climbing in the first two months of 2022 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed oil, gasoline and natural gas prices higher in ways that could spread across the economy.
Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said the administration expects "the economy to normalize" as the country works through waves of the pandemic, supply chain pressures ease and the "extraordinary measures" of support tied to the coronavirus roll off the budget. That normalization would imply inflation falling back to its more typical levels, "but there's tremendous uncertainty," Rouse said.
2022 POLITICS
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
1. Pennsylvania
2. Georgia
3. Wisconsin
4. Arizona
5. Nevada
6. North Carolina
7. New Hampshire
8. Florida
9. Ohio
10. Missouri
Interactive: 10 Senate seats most likely to flip
Analysis: About the rankings
There's nothing like a Supreme Court vacancy to get people in Washington talking about the Senate.
It's less clear, however, whether the voters who will decide control of the Senate nine months from now are attuned to that conversation, especially since the ideological makeup of the court is not in the balance.
Justice Stephen Breyer's decision to retire came as President Joe Biden's approval rating stood at 42%, with 55% disapproving, according to CNN's average of six recent national polls. The best scenario for Democrats is that the vacancy and Biden's pledge to nominate a Black woman will help drive base enthusiasm and remind moderates who care about abortion rights, for example, of what's at stake in the battle for the Senate. But that may be a lot of theoretical dot-connecting for most Americans preoccupied with high prices at the pump and the checkout line.
Still, the seat most likely to flip partisan control is the place where Democrats see the Supreme Court vacancy as having perhaps the biggest impact. That's not a new development: Pennsylvania has led the list since CNN started ranking the 2022 races nearly a year ago. But it speaks to the demographics Democrats need to turn out in the Keystone State -- their urban base and suburban voters.
The ranking is based on CNN's reporting and fundraising data, as well as historical data about how states and candidates have performed. Fundraising reports for the fourth quarter of 2021, which were due to the Federal Election Commission by Monday, showed some Democrats raising massive sums of money, while some Republican candidates poured significant personal wealth into their campaigns. As the year progresses, more polling and advertising spending data will become bigger factors in the ranking.
While Pennsylvania still leads the list, Republicans are feeling more confident about the seat, which GOP Sen. Pat Toomey is vacating, than they have in months, thanks to some new candidates. But it remains a question, as is the case in several other races, how much embracing former President Donald Trump in the primary comes back to haunt the eventual GOP nominee in the general election in a state Biden won in 2020.
As he resumes his campaign-style rallies, with a heavy focus on his 2020 election lies, Trump is signaling that he won't be sitting 2022 out quietly, even if he's not on the ballot. The jockeying for his support has already led to massive spending -- especially in Pennsylvania, where the GOP primary has attracted $18 million, mostly in December and January alone, according to a CNN analysis of AdImpact data.
"I still say it's 50-50," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNN's Manu Raju last week about the GOP's chances of flipping the chamber.
The Kentucky Republican backed the bipartisan infrastructure law, one of Biden's biggest achievements to date, but he's standing in the way (along with two moderate Democrats) of the President's other priorities, such as his social spending and climate change plan and voting rights legislation, both of which stalled in the Senate.
Vulnerable Democratic incumbents on this list -- Sens. Mark Kelly, Catherine Cortez Masto, Maggie Hassan and Raphael Warnock -- all voted in favor of eliminating the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation. While taking that position has become a new litmus test of sorts in Democratic primaries (again, see Pennsylvania), and some Republicans are attacking Democrats over it, it's far from clear that the fate of the 60-vote threshold is a salient issue for American voters.
There's been plenty of effort to get voters' attention. Candidates and outside groups have already spent twice as much on TV and radio ads as they had at similar points in the 2018 and 2020 cycles, according to a CNN analysis of AdImpact data.
Look for that spending to increase quickly ahead of spring primaries, with the first big Senate contest of the year (Ohio) happening on May 3. Until then, stay tuned for more updates to this ranking.
