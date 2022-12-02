Biden willing to meet with Putin; Obama campaigns for Warnock; Ye suspended from Twitter over swastika post | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest version of Hot off the Wire:
- President Joe Biden indicated he would be willing to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin if the Russian leader demonstrated that he seriously wanted to end the invasion of Ukraine.
- Barack Obama urged Georgia Democrats to vote for Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of Warnock's Tuesday runoff with Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
- Twitter has suspended rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David. Also, the rightwing-leaning social media site Parler says a deal to be acquired by Ye, first announced in October, is off.
Are you struggling to find the perfect present right now? Try these tips if you're considering gift cards.
🎧 With many struggling to meet even their basic needs, is it ever OK to fund projects such as the arts, sports stadiums or space travel?
This latest episode looks at the ongoing revelations of sexual abuse and lawsuits related to the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
There are a lot of great songs about the weather and we narrowed the list down to these 10 (12, actually) classics. Find out which songs made the cut on Across the Sky.
Watch Now: Animals at the London Zoo enjoy holiday treats, and more of today's top videos
Holiday cheer means tasty snacks for the many animals at the London Zoo, a new Alzheimer's drug is showing promise, and more of today's top videos.
Holiday cheer for us means tasty snacks for the many animals at the London zoo. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
For the first time, a new drug is showing promise in slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s in its early stages, potentially buying more time …
Prince William and Kate Middleton sat court-side at a Boston Celtics basketball game where spectators could be heard chanting “USA, USA” as th…
China is softening its tone on the severity of COVID-19 and easing some coronavirus restrictions even as its daily case toll hovers near recor…
It seems like every month, when household bills come in the door, we grumble about how the cost of living has gone up again.
Jeffries has become the 1st Black politician to lead a party in the US Congress, succeeding Representative Nancy Pelosi.
Did you know teen drivers with ADHD are twice as likely to be involved in a car accident? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has been the focus of unrelenting Russian attacks for almost six months, creating apocalyptic scenes of dead sol…