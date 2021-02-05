Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden laid out the case Friday for moving fast and without Republicans, if necessary, to pass $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief, armed with new signs of economic strain brought on by the continuing pandemic.

The stakes for the county and economy were amplified on Friday morning, shortly after Senate Democrats cast a decisive vote to muscle the plan through the chamber without Republican support, a step toward final approval next month. January's jobs report showed that hiring had stalled to a pace that could hinder a return to full employment for several years—with 406,000 people choosing to leave the labor force as deaths from the pandemic surged.

“A lot of folks are losing hope,” Biden said in a speech at the White House. “I believe the American people are looking right now to their government for help, to do our job, to not let them down. So I'm going to act. I'm going to act fast. I'd like to be doing it with the support of Republicans ... they’re just not willing to go as far as I think we have to go."

The speech solidified a shift from a president who entered the White House pledging bipartisanship, but also persuaded that going with the slimmed-down $618 billion Republican plan would prolong the economic pain of those who have suffered job losses because of a failure to stop the pandemic.