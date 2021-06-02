 Skip to main content
Biden vows to 'fight like heck' against GOP voting limits; Amazon has new pot policy; SF Giants mark Pride
Biden vows to 'fight like heck' against GOP voting limits; Amazon has new pot policy; SF Giants mark Pride

Record heat wave peaks in the West and and expands towards the Great Lakes. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the details of who will be impacted next.

Today is Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden urges Congress to pass voting protections during speech on anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre; Amazon won't test jobseekers for marijuana; and the San Francisco Giants will be the first MLB team to wear Pride colors in support of LGBTQ rights.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Biden Tulsa Massacre

President Joe Biden speaks as he commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, at the Greenwood Cultural Center, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden prioritizes US voting rights law as restrictions mount

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden used the 100th anniversary of Tulsa's race massacre to make a plea for sweeping legislation in Congress to protect the right to vote as Republican-led governments in Texas and other states pass new restrictions making it tougher to cast ballots.

Biden, marking the centennial in Oklahoma on Tuesday, called out lawmakers in Congress — including two senators in his own party — for holding up action on voting bills. Invoking the words of the late Rep. John Lewis, Biden said the right to vote is “precious” and must be protected. He vowed that June will be a “month of action” on Capitol Hill as Congress considers the legislation, among the top priorities of his administration.

“We’re not giving up,” Biden said about the bill, S.1. “I’m going to fight like heck with every tool at my disposal for its passage.”

***

Amazon-Workers Marijuana

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van in Boston. Amazon said Tuesday, June 1, 2021 that it will stop testing jobseekers for marijuana. The company, the second-largest private employer in the U.S. behind Walmart, is making the change as states legalize cannabis or introduce laws banning employers from testing for it. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Pot users welcome: Amazon won't test jobseekers for cannabis

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that it will stop testing jobseekers for marijuana.

The company, the second-largest private employer in the U.S. behind Walmart, is making the change as states legalize cannabis or introduce laws banning employers from testing for it.

In March, a New York man sued Amazon, saying the company rescinded his job offer at an Amazon warehouse because he tested positive for marijuana, even though the city banned employers from testing job applicants for cannabis in 2020.

***

Giants Dodgers Baseball

San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey celebrates his three-run home run with teammates in the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, May 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Giants to honor Pride Month with logo on caps and uniforms

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants will support Pride Month on the field and on their uniforms and caps.

On Saturday against the Cubs, the Giants will feature Pride colors in the SF logo on their game caps along with a Pride patch on the right sleeves of their home uniforms — making them the first major league team to do so.

“Very proud that the San Francisco Giants are taking this step. Very proud to be part of it,” manager Gabe Kapler said Tuesday before San Francisco hosted the Los Angeles Angels. “Looking forward to the impact and the support that we can provide for the LGBTQ+ community.”

***

Top headlines this morning: June 2

Biden prioritizes US voting rights law as restrictions mount
National Politics
Biden prioritizes US voting rights law as restrictions mount

  • By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and LISA MASCARO Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden used the 100th anniversary of Tulsa's race massacre to make a plea for sweeping legislation in Congress to protect the right to vote as Republican-led governments in Texas and other states pass new restrictions making it tougher to cast ballots.

Texas GOP to revive voting bill, Democrats plot next move
National
Texas GOP to revive voting bill, Democrats plot next move

  • By PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans pressed ahead with their push for tougher election laws Tuesday, vowing to ensure Democrats' weekend victory over one of the most restrictive voting measures in the country would only be temporary.

Biden decries 'horrific' Tulsa massacre in emotional speech
National Politics
Biden decries 'horrific' Tulsa massacre in emotional speech

  • By JONATHAN LEMIRE and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An emotional President Joe Biden marked the 100th anniversary of the massacre that destroyed a thriving Black community in Tulsa, declaring Tuesday that he had “come to fill the silence” about one of the nation’s darkest — and long suppressed — moments of racial violence.

Biden, GOP senator to meet as infrastructure deadline looms
National Politics
Biden, GOP senator to meet as infrastructure deadline looms

  • By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Deadline looming, President Joe Biden is set to meet with the top Senate Republican negotiator on infrastructure as the administration signals time is running out to strike a bipartisan deal on the White House's big investment proposal and top legislative priority.

Pelosi rules out having Biden create Jan. 6 commission
National Politics
Pelosi rules out having Biden create Jan. 6 commission

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is ruling out a presidential commission to study the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, telling House Democrats that having President Joe Biden appoint a panel is unworkable even after the Senate blocked an independent probe last week.

Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska's Arctic refuge
National Politics
Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska's Arctic refuge

  • By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reversing a drilling program approved by the Trump administration and reviving a political fight over a remote region that is home to polar bears and other wildlife — and a rich reserve of oil.

OPEC to boost oil output as economies recover, prices rise
World
OPEC to boost oil output as economies recover, prices rise

  • By DAVID McHUGH AP Business Writer
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries plan to restore 2.1 million barrels per day of crude production, balancing fears that COVID-19 outbreaks in some countries will sap demand against surging energy needs in recovering economies.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Tulsa Massacre

Linda Porter kneels at a memorial for the Tulsa Race Massacre on Standpipe Hill near the historic greenwood district during centennial commemorations of the massacre, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. 

***

ON THIS DATE

Today in history: June 2

Today in history: June 2

In 1953, the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II took place in London’s Westminster Abbey, 16 months after the death of her father, and more even…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

