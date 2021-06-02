Biden vows to 'fight like heck' against GOP voting limits; Amazon has new pot policy; SF Giants mark Pride

Today is Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden urges Congress to pass voting protections during speech on anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre; Amazon won't test jobseekers for marijuana; and the San Francisco Giants will be the first MLB team to wear Pride colors in support of LGBTQ rights.

TOP STORIES

Biden prioritizes US voting rights law as restrictions mount

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden used the 100th anniversary of Tulsa's race massacre to make a plea for sweeping legislation in Congress to protect the right to vote as Republican-led governments in Texas and other states pass new restrictions making it tougher to cast ballots.