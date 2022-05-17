Biden visits Buffalo today; 5 states hold high-profile primaries; deal struck on baby formula

Today is Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
After the storm that impacted the Northeast moved off shore overnight, we are monitoring a new storm set to impact the central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri breaks down the new threat.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, May 17
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be traveling to Buffalo, New York, to show solidarity with the community after a white supremacist targeted Black people at a supermarket and left 10 people dead. It's the deadliest racist attack since Biden took office last year, and it's another manifestation of the bigotry that he vowed to confront while running for president. Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia — and President Donald Trump's ambivalent reaction — that drove him to run. Biden plans to visit a memorial in Buffalo on Tuesday morning before meeting with victims' families.
A warning about possible violence last year involving the 18-year-old now being held in the Buffalo, New York, supermarket shooting is turning attention to New York's “red flag” law. Such laws are designed to keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others. Payton Gendron was still able to legally buy an AR-15-style rifle even though police had investigated a report of concerning behavior. State police say no request was made to remove any firearms. In many cases, family members or law enforcement must petition the court for an order. In New York, educators can also start the process.
Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded three women in a hair salon in the city’s Koreatown that authorities have said might have been a hate crime. The Dallas Police Department said early Tuesday that the suspect was being interviewed and processed. Police Chief Eddie Garcia was expected to release additional information about the arrest later in the day. Garcia said last week that last Wednesday’s shooting at Hair World Salon could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. The three women who were shot at the salon were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
Donald Trump faces the strongest test yet of his ability to shape a new generation of congressional Republicans in Tuesday's primary races. GOP primary voters in Pennsylvania and North Carolina are deciding whether to rally around the former president's hand-picked choices for critical U.S. Senate seats. Trump’s preferred candidate in North Carolina’s GOP Senate primary, congressman Ted Budd, is expected to best a packed field. In Pennsylvania’s GOP race for governor, Doug Mastriano was already leading before Trump backed him. But Trump's pick in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary, Mehmet Oz, could struggle against far-right opponent Kathy Barnette. Three other states — Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho — are also voting Tuesday.
President Joe Biden's administration has announced new steps to ease the national shortage of baby formula, including allowing more imports from overseas. Officials also reached an agreement to restart a shuttered baby formula factory from Abbott, the largest in the U.S.. Neither step will have an immediate effect on tight supplies that have left many parents searching for formula online or in food banks. After getting the FDA’s OK, Abbott said it will take eight to ten weeks before new products begin arriving in stores. The company didn’t set a timeline to restart manufacturing.
Authorities say a gunman was motivated by political hatred against Taiwan when he chained shut the doors of a California church and hid firebombs before shooting at a gathering of mainly of elderly Taiwanese parishioners. The attack killed a man who tackled the gunman and possibly saved dozens of lives. Five more people were wounded. David Chou of Las Vegas — a U.S. citizen who grew up in Taiwan — drove to Orange County on Saturday and the next day attended a lunch held by Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church. Authorities say though he knew no one there, he spent about an hour mingling with about 40 attendees before opening fire. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Efforts are underway to rescue the last of the defenders inside the Azovstal steel plant in the ruined city of Mariupol after Ukrainian officials said the fighters had “completed their mission” and there was no way to free the plant by military means. The Ukrainian military avoided using the term “surrender” to describe the effort to pull out of the steel plant. More than 260 fighters, including some badly wounded, were evacuated and taken to areas under Russia’s control on Monday. An unknown number of defenders stayed behind to await other rescue efforts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the work to bring them home requires “delicacy and time.”
Lightning has sparked a few new small fires in the drought-stricken Southwest. But the thunderstorms brought welcome rain Monday to the monster blaze that’s been churning for a month in New Mexico. It's now the largest in the state's recorded history. The fire east of Santa Fe and south of Taos has destroyed at least 260 homes and burned an area about one-quarter the size of Delaware. Forecasters say crews should have another chance Tuesday to to make progress battling the flames from the ground and the air. Officials at another big fire west of Santa Fe are preparing to relax evacuation orders around the Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Jurors in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard were shown photos of her with red marks and swelling on her face after their final fight before their divorce. Heard was back on the witness stand Monday for a third day of testimony in a libel suit filed against her by Depp. The high-profile trial is resuming after a one-week hiatus. She testified Monday about the final fight before she filed for divorce, and jurors saw the clearest photos yet of red marks and swelling on her face after the fight. Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”
***
MORNING LISTEN
In this episode, Dr. Stephen Strader explores the lack of sheltering options for residents of mobile and manufactured homes. Beyond the lack of a solid foundation, Strader explains how in many rural parts of the country, the scattered nature of these homes makes finding a location for community shelters challenging.
People are also reading…
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2017, the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into pote…
In 1970, Hank Aaron gets an infield single off Cincinnati’s Wayne Simpson for his 3,000th hit. See more sports moments from this date in history:
***