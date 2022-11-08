Biden, Trump make final appeal to voters; North Korea denies U.S. claims; sports highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire (for additional information on this episode, please see our show notes):
- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump each made stops Monday in their final appeals to voters ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.
- The Multi-State Lottery Association says that the Powerball drawing was delayed and it’s likely that the results won’t be known until later Tuesday.
- North Korea denied American claims it's shipping artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in its war against the Ukraine.
- In sports, the Ravens got a road win on Monday Night Football, Colts' coach Frank Reich was fired and the Bucks lost for the first time.
