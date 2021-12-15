 Skip to main content
Biden to visit storm-ravaged Kentucky today; deadly fireball in Haiti; Curry breaks 3-point record

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Heavy snow is likely for parts of the West as and an extreme fire threat, warm temperatures, and severe storms impact the Central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

TOP STORIES

Midwest Tornadoes Biden

An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. 

Biden visiting storm-ravaged Kentucky to offer aid, support

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the fifth time since taking office less than a year ago, President Joe Biden is taking on the grim task Wednesday of visiting an area ravaged by natural disaster to offer comfort and condolences.

Biden was headed to Kentucky to survey damage and offer federal support for the victims of devastating tornadoes that killed dozens and left thousands more in the region without heat, water or electricity.

More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and four other states over the weekend, killing at least 88 people and demolishing homes, downing power lines and cutting off residents from key utilities as temperatures dropped below freezing in Kentucky earlier this week.

Haiti Explosion

Residents stand amid their homes damaged by a gasoline truck that overturned and exploded in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The explosion engulfed cars and homes in flames, killing more than 50 people and injuring dozens of others. 

New Haiti disaster: Fireball from toppled tanker kills 75

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — With fuel in short supply all across Haiti, some neighbors in the northern city of Cap-Haitien saw the crash of a tanker truck as a chance to scoop up valuable spilled gasoline. But then the truck exploded, unleashing a fireball that swept across people and homes, and local officials say at least 75 people died.

Early reports indicate that the tanker was trying to avoid an oncoming motorcycle when it veered and flipped early Tuesday.

Onlookers then rushed to the scene with buckets to collect what they could of the tanker’s cargo, likely for sale on the black market, as the fuel drained toward a nearby pile of smoldering trash.

APTOPIX Warriors Knicks Basketball

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. 

Warriors' Stephen Curry breaks the NBA career 3-point record

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry has shot his way to the top of the NBA record book for 3-pointers.

Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer Tuesday night in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ game against the New York Knicks, breaking the record set by Ray Allen.

Curry hit the shot from the right wing with 7:33 remaining, waving his arms toward the sky as he jogged backward down court. The Warriors then committed a foul and quickly called timeout to let the celebration begin. Curry exchanged hugs with coach Steve Kerr, longtime teammate Draymond Green, family members and Allen, who was at the arena.

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Dec. 15

Congress sends Biden $2.5T debt limit hike, avoiding default
Congress sends Biden $2.5T debt limit hike, avoiding default

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress averted a catastrophic debt default early Wednesday morning after Democratic majorities in both chambers voted to send a $2.5 trillion increase in the nation's borrowing authority to President Joe Biden over lockstep Republican opposition.

Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan. 6
Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a mob overran the U.S. Capitol last January, some of Donald Trump's highest-profile defenders in the media — and even his own son — sent urgent text messages to the White House chief of staff urging him to get the then-president to do more to stop the violence.

House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress after he ceased to cooperate with the Jan. 6 Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection — making it the first time the chamber has voted to hold a former member in contempt since the 1830s.

California cleans up after powerful storm drenches state
California cleans up after powerful storm drenches state

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cleanup was under way after a powerful storm swept through California, setting rainfall records in the drought-stricken state but also triggering rescue efforts on a raging river and in canyon communities hit by mudslides.

Testimony: Potter extensively trained on proper Taser use
Testimony: Potter extensively trained on proper Taser use

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors nearing the end of their case against a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright's death drew on testimony from her former colleagues to portray an officer whose intended use of a Taser would have violated department policy despite extensive training.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Midwest Tornadoes

An American flag flies amidst debris of destroyed homes, in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Mayfield, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Dec. 15

Today in history: Dec. 15

In 2011, the flag used by U.S. forces in Iraq was lowered in a low-key Baghdad airport ceremony marking the end of a war that had left 4,500 A…

Today in sports history: Dec. 15

Today in sports history: Dec. 15

In 2016, No. 3 Baylor overwhelms Winthrop 140-32 in the biggest Division I women’s basketball rout ever. See more sports moments from this date.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

