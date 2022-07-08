Biden to sign order on abortion access; Japan's Abe assassinated; Wimbledon updates

Today is Friday, July 8, 2022. Let's get caught up.

TODAY'S WEATHER
Dangerous heat continues for the southern US, as storms develop for parts of the Northern Rockies and Ohio Valley. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the latest forecast.
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Japan's ex-leader Abe assassinated; Biden to sign abortion orders
Japan's NHK television says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech.
The White House says President Joe Biden will take executive action to protect access to abortion. The president faces mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago. Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services. The White House said Friday that Biden has committed to doing “everything in his power” to protect access to “safe and legal abortion.”
A woman in eastern Ukraine had gone out to feed the cats when the shelling began in a residential neighborhood. It was afternoon, a time to get errands done. But there is nothing routine about life near the front line. Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city and a short drive from the Russian border, lives with the thunder of distant artillery and the sickening boom of shells exploding much closer to home. Natalia Kolesnik had learned to live with the risks. Then, in a grassy courtyard on a hot and sweaty Thursday, the shelling caught her. Her body was one of three found on the littered ground. Her husband, Viktor, didn’t want to let her go.
Deeply divided top diplomats from the world's richest and largest developing nations have failed to find common ground over Russia's war in Ukraine and its global impacts. Talks Friday were knocked off balance by two unrelated and unexpected political developments far from the Indonesian resort of Bali where they were meeting. Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 heard an emotional plea for unity from their Indonesian host. Yet, consensus remained elusive amid deepening East-West splits driven by China and Russia on one side and the United States and Europe on the other. The meeting opened only hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned and had just started when former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot. Both men are well known to the G-20 family.
U.S. employers likely downshifted their pace of hiring in June, but to a level that remains solid despite heightened fears that the economy faces the growing risk of a recession. The Labor Department is expected to report Friday that the nation gained 275,000 jobs last month. That would be the lowest monthly gain of the past year, during which the job market sustained a vigorous recovery from the pandemic recession. Before the pandemic struck in early 2020, monthly job growth that large would have been seen as a robust gain. The unemployment rate is thought to have remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections. Concerns about inflation and personal finances have surged while COVID has evaporated as a top issue for Americans. Many U.S. adults also prioritize other issues, including abortion, women’s rights and gun policy. In a troubling sign for both parties, the poll finds many Americans say they think neither side of the aisle is better at focusing on the issues important to them or getting things done.
Mourners are preparing to gather for services to remember three of the seven people killed when a gunman opened fire on a July Fourth parade in Highland Park. Friday's scheduled events will be the first formal opportunity to grieve the deaths of two beloved grandfathers and a former synagogue preschool teacher who were shot Monday in the affluent northern Chicago suburb. Services are scheduled for 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, 88-year-old Stephen Straus and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza. Robert E. Crimo III has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in the mass shooting. Prosecutors say they also expect charge him with attempted murder; More than 30 people were also wounded in the attack.
President Joe Biden has presented the nation's highest civilian honor to 17 people, including gymnast Simone Biles and the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain. Biden and McCain served together in the Senate. The president, who took office during the coronavirus pandemic, also honored Sandra Lindsay, the New York nurse who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine that was administered in the U.S. outside of clinical trials. Others receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom were gun safety advocate Gabrielle Giffords, U.S. women's national soccer team player Megan Rapinoe and late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
An appeals court has rejected a $95 million defamation lawsuit filed by former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore against Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. Moore claimed he was tricked into an humiliating television appearance that lampooned sexual misconduct accusations against him. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld a lower court’s ruling in favor of Baron Cohen on Thursday. The three judges said Moore signed a waiver before the appearance and the segment was “clearly comedy.” During the segment on the “Who is America?” show Baron Cohen pretended to demonstrate a pedophile detector that beeped as it got near Moore. Moore and his wife indicated they will appeal.
WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of “The Godfather” and to television audiences as the dying football player in the classic weeper “Brian’s Song” and the casino boss in “Las Vegas,” has died. He was 82. His manager Matt DelPiano said he died on Wednesday. Caan grew unhappy with filmmaking in the 1980s but returned and introduced himself to a new generation playing Walter, the workaholic, stone-faced father of Buddy’s Will Ferrell in “Elf.” He returned to full-fledged stardom opposite Kathy Bates in “Misery” in 1990.
Novak Djokovic will be back on Centre Court in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday. Djokovic is a six-time champion at the All England Club and has won the last three. He will face No. 9 Cam Norrie for a spot in Sunday’s final against Nick Kyrgios. Rafael Nadal had also advanced to the semifinals but he withdrew from the tournament because of an injury. Both Norrie and Kyrgios are at this stage of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.
Three Russian prospects were selected in the first round of the NHL draft despite increasing fears of their availability to play in North America due to travel restrictions stemming from the war in Ukraine. Anaheim Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said he focused on selecting the best player available in using the 10th pick to draft defenseman Pavel Mintyukov. The Washington Capitals selected forward Ivan Miroshnichenko 20th, and Minnesota Wild chose right wing Danila Yurov four picks later. All three were projected to go in the first round, though questions were raised as to whether their draft stock might fall.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
