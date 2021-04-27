 Skip to main content
Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal workers; more details in NC deputy shooting; Calif. recall advances
Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal workers; more details in NC deputy shooting; Calif. recall advances

Over 100 cities look to set records as warmth expands from coast to coast. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden will sign an executive order raising the minimum wage for federal contract workers to $15; an attorney says police bodycam video shows a Black man was shot in the back of his head by N.C. deputies; and California's recall gets the required number of signatures to move forward.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Biden Minimum Wage

In this Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden pauses after signing an executive order relating to U.S. supply chains. 

Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for federal contractors, providing a pay bump to hundreds of thousands of workers.

Biden administration officials said the higher wages would lead to greater worker productivity, offsetting any additional costs to taxpayers. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations ahead of Tuesday's signing.

The officials could not provide an exact figure on how many workers for federal contractors would receive a raise, only that it would be hundreds of thousands. Read more:

***

North-Carolina-Deputy-Shooting

Andrew Brown Jr.'s son Khalil Ferebee, speaks outside the Pasquotank County Public Safety building in Elizabeth City, N.C. on Monday April 26, 2021 after viewing 20 seconds of police body camera video. The family of Andrew Brown Jr. and their attorneys were shown the video 5 days after Brown was fatally shot by Pasquotank County Sheriff' deputies. 

Attorney: Black man killed by deputies shot in back of head

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina was shot in the back of the head and had his hands on his car steering wheel when they opened fire, attorneys for his family said Monday after relatives viewed body camera footage.

The account was the first description of the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., who was killed by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants. His death last Wednesday led to nightly protests and demands for justice in the town of Elizabeth City. Authorities have released few details, and the video has not been made public.

Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter watched a 20-second portion of body camera video with Brown's family. Lassiter said Brown did not appear to be a threat to officers as he backed his vehicle out of his driveway and tried to drive away from deputies with guns drawn. Read more:

***

California Recall

In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference about the newly reopened Highway 1 at Rat Creek near Big Sur, Calif. 

California recall has enough signatures to make ballot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Organizers of the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot, state election officials said Monday, likely triggering just the second such election in state history.

“The people of California have done what the politicians thought would be impossible," said Orrin Heatlie, the retired county sheriff's sergeant who launched the recall effort last year. “Our work is just beginning. Now the real campaign is about to commence." Read more:

Some top headlines this morning: April 27

+13
US marks slowest population growth since the Depression
National
AP

US marks slowest population growth since the Depression

  • MIKE SCHNEIDER and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. population growth has slowed to the lowest rate since the Great Depression, the Census Bureau said Monday, as Americans continued their march to the South and West and one-time engines of growth, New York and California, lost political influence.

+3
Justice Dept. opens policing probe over Breonna Taylor death
National
AP

Justice Dept. opens policing probe over Breonna Taylor death

  • By MICHAEL BALSAMO and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is opening a sweeping probe into policing in Louisville, Kentucky, over the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot to death by police during a raid at her home, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Monday.

+4
Alabama recalls 2011 tornado outbreak that killed hundreds
National
AP

Alabama recalls 2011 tornado outbreak that killed hundreds

  • By JAY REEVES Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — With lowered flags and somber ceremonies, Alabama will pause Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of a horrific tornado outbreak that killed more than 250 people statewide, caused billions in damage and reshaped entire communities.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Britain Supermoon

The full moon sets over the past the clock face of the Queen Elizabeth Tower, part of the Houses of Parliament, which holds the bell known as Big Ben in London, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. This moon is a supermoon, meaning it appears larger than an average full moon because it is nearer the closest point of its orbit to Earth. 

***

ON THIS DATE

+15
Today in history: April 27

Today in history: April 27

In 1978, 51 construction workers plunged to their deaths when a scaffold inside a cooling tower at the Pleasants Power Station site in West Vi…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

