Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal workers; more details in NC deputy shooting; Calif. recall advances

Today is Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden will sign an executive order raising the minimum wage for federal contract workers to $15; an attorney says police bodycam video shows a Black man was shot in the back of his head by N.C. deputies; and California's recall gets the required number of signatures to move forward.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for federal contractors, providing a pay bump to hundreds of thousands of workers.

Biden administration officials said the higher wages would lead to greater worker productivity, offsetting any additional costs to taxpayers. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations ahead of Tuesday's signing.