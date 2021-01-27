Biden to reopen 'Obamacare' markets; Walmart's robot-filled warehouses; no adds to baseball Hall

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden will reopen 'Obamacare' markets for Americans in need of coverage amid the pandemic; Walmart to build more robot-filled warehouses at its stores; baseball's Hall of Fame gets no new members in 2021.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Top stories

Biden to reopen 'Obamacare' markets for COVID-19 relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fulfilling a campaign promise, President Joe Biden plans to reopen the HealthCare.gov insurance markets for a special sign-up opportunity geared to people needing coverage in the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden is expected to sign an executive order Thursday, said two people familiar with the plan, whose details were still being finalized. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the pending order ahead of a formal announcement.