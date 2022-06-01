Biden to meet with baby formula makers; Prince Charles takes greater public role; Bill Cosby faces more allegations

Today is Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

The remnants of Agatha could restrengthen and impact Florida as the central US storms shift east. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

***

MORNING LISTEN

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: June 1 In 1967, the Beatles album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” was released.

Today in sports history: June 1 In 1925, Lou Gehrig bats for Pee Wee Wanninger in the eighth inning and replaces Wally Pipp at first base to start his streak of 2,130 consecu…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0