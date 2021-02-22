Biden to mark America's 500,000 virus deaths; Texans' sky-high energy bills; Garland gets a hearing

Today is Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden will mark a grim milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths; Texans are getting sky-high energy bills; and Merrick Garland will finally get a confirmation hearing.

Top stories

Biden to mark nation crossing 500,000 COVID-19 deaths

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will mark the U.S. crossing 500,000 lives lost from COVID-19 with a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at the White House.

The nation is expected to pass the grim milestone on Monday, just over a year after the first confirmed U.S. fatality due to the novel coronavirus.

The White House said Biden will deliver remarks at sunset to honor those who lost their lives. He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. They will participate in the moment of silence and lighting ceremony. Read more: