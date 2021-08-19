 Skip to main content
Biden to keep troops in Afghanistan until all Americans evacuated; EPA bans controversial pesticide; and more
Today is Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021, on the COVID-19 response and vaccination program.

Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said he is committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal.

Biden also pushed back against criticism that the U.S. should have done more to plan for the evacuation and withdrawal, which has been marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands attempted to flee while the Taliban advanced.

In an interview Wednesday with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Biden said the U.S. will do “everything in our power” to evacuate Americans and U.S. allies from Afghanistan before the deadline.

***

EPA Chlorpyrifos Ban

In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo soybeans are harvested near Wamego, Kan. 

EPA bans pesticide linked to health problems in children

The Biden administration said Wednesday it was banning use of chlorpyrifos, a widely used pesticide long targeted by environmentalists, on food crops because it poses risks to children and farm workers.

The Environmental Protection Agency acted after a federal appeals court ordered the government in April to determine quickly whether the pesticide is safe or should be prohibited.

During the Obama administration, the EPA had initiated a ban, but the agency reversed that decision shortly after President Donald Trump took office in 2017. President Joe Biden has pledged a review of more than 100 of his predecessor's environmental regulatory actions.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Phillies Diamondbacks Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, right, tags out Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas, left, during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Phoenix. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+14
Today in history: Aug. 19

Today in history: Aug. 19

In 1960, a tribunal in Moscow convicted American U2 pilot Francis Gary Powers of espionage, and more events that happened on this day in history.

+5
Today in sports history: Aug. 19

Today in sports history: Aug. 19

In 1921, Detroit’s Ty Cobb gets his 3,000th career hit at age 34, the youngest player to reach that plateau. See more sports moments from this date:

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

