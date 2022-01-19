 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert

Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week; plus more top news

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Wind chills to -45°, lake enhanced snow and a wintery mix for areas across the eastern US. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast for where the worst of the winter weather will be.

***

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak Washington

Linsey Jones, a medical assistant working at a drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic, wears an N95 mask, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. 

Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.

The White House announced Wednesday that the masks will come from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million of the highly protective masks on hand. The masks will be available for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers across the country. They will begin shipping this week for distribution starting late next week, the White House said.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more top headlines.

***

US Ukraine

FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks in the briefing room of the State Department in Washington, Jan. 7, 2022.

US boosts military aid to Ukraine as Russia tensions soar

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Ukraine, the Biden administration said Wednesday it’s providing an additional $200 million in defensive military aid to the country amid soaring fears of a Russian invasion.

A senior U.S. State Department official said the assistance was approved in late December as part of American efforts to help Ukraine protect itself. Until Wednesday, however, the administration had refused to comment on it. The official wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly before Blinken's meetings in Kyiv and spoke on condition of anonymity.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Jan. 19

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.

White House soft-launches COVID-19 test request website
White House soft-launches COVID-19 test request website

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to officially go online.

WHO counts 18 million virus cases last week as omicron slows
WHO counts 18 million virus cases last week as omicron slows

GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases globally rose by 20% last week to more than 18 million, marking a slowdown in the surge caused by the omicron variant's spread, according to the World Health Organization.

Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won't stop filibuster
Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won't stop filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate churned into debate, a devastating setback enabled by President Joe Biden’s own party as two holdout senators refuse to support rule changes to overcome a Republican filibuster.

Airlines worldwide rush to change flights over US 5G problem
Airlines worldwide rush to change flights over US 5G problem

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airlines across the world, including the long-haul carrier Emirates, rushed Wednesday to cancel or change flights heading into the U.S. over an ongoing dispute about the rollout of 5G mobile phone technology near American airports.

US boosts military aid to Ukraine as Russia tensions soar
US boosts military aid to Ukraine as Russia tensions soar

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Ukraine, the Biden administration said Wednesday it’s providing an additional $200 million in defensive military aid to the country amid soaring fears of a Russian invasion.

New York AG says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials
New York AG says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York attorney general’s office late Tuesday told a court its investigators had uncovered evidence that former President Donald Trump’s company used “fraudulent or misleading” asset valuations to get loans and tax benefits.

Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection issued subpoenas to Rudy Giuliani and other members of Donald Trump’s legal team who filed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election that fueled the lie that race had been stolen from the former president.

Influential fashion journalist André Leon Talley dies at 73
Influential fashion journalist André Leon Talley dies at 73

NEW YORK (AP) — André Leon Talley, the towering former creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine, has died. He was 73.

‘Harder They Fall,’ 'Insecure,' H.E.R. nab NAACP awards noms
‘Harder They Fall,’ 'Insecure,' H.E.R. nab NAACP awards noms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix could be a dominant force at next month’s NAACP Image Awards.

Allen, Mahomes, Stafford star on wild-card weekend
Allen, Mahomes, Stafford star on wild-card weekend

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills pitched a near perfect game in their playoff victory against the New England Patriots.

***

MORNING LISTEN

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Russia Orthodox Epiphany

Rescue workers observe a Russian Orthodox believer dipping in the icy water during a traditional Epiphany celebration in St. Petersburg, Russia, late Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Thousands of Russian Orthodox Church followers plunged into icy rivers and ponds across the country to mark Epiphany, cleansing themselves with water deemed holy for the day. The temperature in St. Petersburg was -7 C (19 F). 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 19

Today in history: Jan. 19

In 1981, the United States and Iran signed an accord paving the way for the release of 52 Americans held hostage for more than 14 months, and …

Today in sports history: Jan. 19

Today in sports history: Jan. 19

In 1974, UCLA’s 88-game winning streak is snapped when Notre Dame overcomes an 11-point deficit in the final 3:32 to win 71-70. See more sport…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

