Biden to drop Trump's military transgender ban; Trump alum seeks office; old vs. new in Super Bowl LV

Today is Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden set to sign order ending policy that largely bars transgender Americans from joining military; Sarah Sanders planning gubernatorial bid in Arkansas; it's old vs. new in Super Bowl LV.
Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.
Top stories
AP source: Biden to drop Trump's military transgender ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to issue an executive order to reverse a Pentagon policy that largely bars transgender individuals from joining the military, dumping a ban ordered by President Donald Trump in a tweet during his first year in office, a person briefed on the decision tells The Associated Press.
Biden has been widely expected to overturn the Trump policy in his early days in office. The White House could announce the move as early as Monday, according to the person briefed on the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the order.
The move to reverse the policy has the support of Biden's newly confirmed defense secretary, retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, who spoke of the need to overturn it during his Senate confirmation hearing last week. Read more:
***
AP Source: Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Sanders, Donald Trump’s former chief spokeswoman and one of his closest aides, is running for Arkansas governor, a senior campaign official told The Associated Press.
Sanders, who left the White House in 2019 to return to her home state, planned to announce her bid on Monday, according to the campaign official who spoke Sunday night on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of the formal announcement.
The former White House press secretary is launching her bid less than a week after the end of Trump’s presidency and as the ex-president faces an impeachment trial. Read more:
***
Old (Brady), young (Mahomes), different Super Bowl 55 awaits
For Tom Brady, another trip to the Super Bowl — but this time, in a Tampa Bay uniform.
The 43-year-old Brady will expand on his record by playing in his 10th Super Bowl, hoping to expand on another record by winning a seventh title, but the first one in his new home of Tampa Bay.
And 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs will be trying for back-to-back titles, something no quarterback has done since — who else? — Brady, back in his 2003-04 heyday with the New England Patriots.
The showdown will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, where Brady's Bucs will be the first team in the 55-year history of the Super Bowl to play on home turf. Read more:
In other news today ...
- Top aides to President Joe Biden have begun talks with a group of moderate Senate Republicans and Democrats on a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package as Biden faces increasing headwinds in his effort to win bipartisan backing for the initial legislative effort of his presidency.
- President Joe Biden plans to sign on Monday an executive order that aims to boost government purchases from U.S. manufacturers, according to administration officials.
- As the House prepares to bring the impeachment charge against Donald Trump to the Senate for trial, a growing number of Republican senators say they are opposed to the proceeding.
- Federal law enforcement officials are examining a number of threats aimed at members of Congress as the second trial of former President Donald Trump nears, including ominous chatter about killing legislators or attacking them outside of the U.S. Capitol
- Chinese rescuers have found the bodies of nine workers in a mine explosion, raising the death toll to 10, officials said Monday.
- Protesters set a large fire, damaged buildings and marched with signs late Sunday in response to a police car driving through a crowd in Washington state the day before, leaving at least two people injured.
- Five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot to death early Sunday inside an Indianapolis home in an apparent targeted attack, the city’s police chief said, decrying the “mass murder” killings as a “different kind of evil.”
Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.
***
***
On this date
***