Biden to drop Trump's military transgender ban; Trump alum seeks office; old vs. new in Super Bowl LV

Today is Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.

AP source: Biden to drop Trump's military transgender ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to issue an executive order to reverse a Pentagon policy that largely bars transgender individuals from joining the military, dumping a ban ordered by President Donald Trump in a tweet during his first year in office, a person briefed on the decision tells The Associated Press.

Biden has been widely expected to overturn the Trump policy in his early days in office. The White House could announce the move as early as Monday, according to the person briefed on the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the order.