On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union on Tuesday evening.

» U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to leave the Biden administration to run the National Hockey League Players’ Association.

» Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that if the U.S. job market further strengthens in the coming months or inflation readings accelerate, the Fed might have to raise its benchmark interest rate higher than it now projects.

» The House ethics committee is investigating New York Republican Rep. George Santos.

» Search teams and aid are pouring into Turkey and Syria as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dig through the remains of buildings flattened by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

» The Navy has released the first photos of Chinese balloon recovery.

» A blockbuster exhibition at the Netherlands’ national museum of art and history is bringing together 28 works by 17th-century Dutch master Johannes Vermeer.

» An estimated 1 in 5 American adults will make some sort of bet on the Super Bowl, laying out a whopping $16 billion, or twice as much as last year, according to an industry trade group.

» A new study finds that as glaciers melt and pour massive amounts of water into nearby lakes, some 15 million people across the globe are living in the danger zone of a sudden and deadly outburst flood.

» The secrets of a glittering golden Egyptian mummy are being uncovered thanks to CT scans.

» Navy ships are getting fewer steaming hours because of growing maintenance delays and costs, a troubling trend that comes as at time when the U.S. is struggling to keep pace with China’s growing fleet.