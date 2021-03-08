 Skip to main content
Biden to deliver his first primetime address Thursday, marking 1 year since COVID shutdowns
alert special report

Biden to deliver his first primetime address Thursday, marking 1 year since COVID shutdowns

Today is the 48th day of the Biden presidency. Here's the latest.

Get caught up with the latest headlines, Cabinet updates, policy progress and more:

TOP STORY

President Joe Biden will deliver his first primetime address March 11, commemorating the milestone of one year since the global pandemic coronavirus shut down much of the nation.

President Joe Biden will deliver his first primetime address this Thursday, commemorating the milestone of one year since the global pandemic coronavirus shut down much of the nation.

"The President will deliver his first primetime address to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Covid-19 shutdown on Thursday. He will discuss the many sacrifices the American people have made over the last year and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at Monday's briefing.

She said Biden looks forward to "highlighting the role that Americans will play in beating the virus and moving the country toward getting back to normal."

OTHER TOP HEADLINES

THE FIRST LADY

CABINET UPDATE

Report: Blinken offers plan to bolster Afghan peace process

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is proposing a series of steps to help jumpstart Afghanistan's stalled peace process between the government and Taliban, according to a letter from Blinken to Afghanistan's president Ashra Ghani published Sunday by Afghanistan's TOLONews.

2022 LOOKAHEAD

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

By Simone Pathe, CNN

