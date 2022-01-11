Biden to back filibuster change in Georgia speech; details from Saget's death; Georgia wins title

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

TOP STORIES

Biden to back filibuster changes to push voting rights bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing the Senate’s filibuster rules to allow action on voting rights legislation, calling it a moment to choose “democracy over autocracy.” But some civil rights activists, proclaiming themselves more interested in action than speeches, say they plan to stay away.

Biden on Tuesday will pay tribute to civil rights battles past — visiting Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once held forth from the pulpit, and placing a wreath at the crypt of King and his wife, Coretta Scott King — before turning to today's challenge.

Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead lying face up on his bed in a luxury hotel room in Florida with no signs of trauma, according to an sheriff's office report released Monday.

There were no signs of foul play, and the room itself was in order, “with items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet and bathroom," according to the report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Saget's left arm was across his chest and his right arm was resting on his bed when deputies and paramedics arrived Sunday at his room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead, the report said.

Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Confetti rained down on Georgia. The Bulldogs fans chanted “Kir-by, Kir-by!”

Four decades of pent-up emotion were unleashed Monday night as the Bulldogs snapped a frustrating national championship drought by vanquishing their nemesis.

Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia's defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, beating Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff for its first title in 41 years.

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 11 In 1935, aviator Amelia Earhart began an 18-hour trip from Honolulu to Oakland, California, that made her the first person to fly solo across …

Today in sports history: Jan. 11 In 1987, Denver’s John Elway leads the Broncos on "The Drive," to secure a 23-20 overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns to win the AFC Cha…

