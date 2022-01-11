 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Biden to back filibuster change in Georgia speech; details from Saget's death; Georgia wins title

  • 0

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

*** 

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Arctic cold has moved into New England and the wind chills will be so cold that frostbite can take hold in a matter of minutes. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details as well as how long the cold snap will last.

***

TOP STORIES

Biden

President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Washington. Biden is returning to Washington after spending the weekend at Camp David. 

Biden to back filibuster changes to push voting rights bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing the Senate’s filibuster rules to allow action on voting rights legislation, calling it a moment to choose “democracy over autocracy.” But some civil rights activists, proclaiming themselves more interested in action than speeches, say they plan to stay away.

Biden on Tuesday will pay tribute to civil rights battles past — visiting Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once held forth from the pulpit, and placing a wreath at the crypt of King and his wife, Coretta Scott King — before turning to today's challenge.

People are also reading…

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Obit Bob Saget

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes resort hotel, where actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead, is viewed Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. 

Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead lying face up on his bed in a luxury hotel room in Florida with no signs of trauma, according to an sheriff's office report released Monday.

There were no signs of foul play, and the room itself was in order, “with items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet and bathroom," according to the report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Saget's left arm was across his chest and his right arm was resting on his bed when deputies and paramedics arrived Sunday at his room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead, the report said.

*** 

APTOPIX CFP Championship Football

Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. 

Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Confetti rained down on Georgia. The Bulldogs fans chanted “Kir-by, Kir-by!”

Four decades of pent-up emotion were unleashed Monday night as the Bulldogs snapped a frustrating national championship drought by vanquishing their nemesis.

Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia's defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, beating Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff for its first title in 41 years.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 11

Biden to back filibuster changes to push voting rights bill
National Politics
AP

Biden to back filibuster changes to push voting rights bill

  • By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, COLLEEN LONG and JEFF AMY - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will use a speech in Georgia to endorse changing Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, saying it’s time to choose “democracy over autocracy.” But some civil rights groups won’t be there, in protest of what they say is administration inaction.

Safety doors failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
National
AP

Safety doors failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17

  • By DAVID PORTER, MICHELLE L. PRICE and MICHAEL R. SISAK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and kill 17 people, including eight children, in the city's deadliest blaze in more than three decades.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Snowy Owl Washington Monuments

An American Flag flies in the distance as a rare snowy owl looks down from its perch atop the large stone orb of the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain at the entrance to Union Station in Washington, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Far from its summer breeding grounds in Canada, the snowy owl was first seen on January 3, the day a winter storm dumped eight inches of snow on the city. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 11

Today in history: Jan. 11

In 1935, aviator Amelia Earhart began an 18-hour trip from Honolulu to Oakland, California, that made her the first person to fly solo across …

Today in sports history: Jan. 11

Today in sports history: Jan. 11

In 1987, Denver’s John Elway leads the Broncos on "The Drive," to secure a 23-20 overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns to win the AFC Cha…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Betty White suffered stroke six days before her death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News