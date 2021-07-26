 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden to announce end of US mission in Iraq; typhoon headed for Olympics; Jan. 6 committee to start work
0 comments
alert

Biden to announce end of US mission in Iraq; typhoon headed for Olympics; Jan. 6 committee to start work

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Parts of the South and the Northwest will see hot temperatures today as monsoon rains continue in the Southwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Today is Monday, July 26, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: The Biden administration is set to announce the end of the U.S. mission in Iraq; after Olympics endured heat, a typhoon is en route to Japan; and Jan. 6 committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson vows to 'get it right.'

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Iraq Prime Minister

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, July 23, 2021.

Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of U.S. combat mission in Iraq

President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi are expected to announce on Monday that they’ve come to an agreement to end the U.S. military’s combat mission in Iraq by the end of the year, according to a senior Biden administration official.

The plan to shift the American military mission, whose stated purpose is to help Iraq defeat the Islamic State group, to a strictly advisory and training role by year’s end — with no U.S. troops in a combat role — will be spelled out in a broader communique to be issued by the two leaders following their White House meeting on Monday afternoon, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the yet to be announced plan.

The official said the Iraqi security forces are “battle tested" and have proved themselves “capable" of protecting their country. Still, the Biden administration recognizes that IS remains a considerable threat, the official said.

***

Tokyo Olympics Surfing

France's Jeremy Flores surfs a wave during the third round of the men's surfing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan.

Pandemic Olympics endured heat, and now a typhoon's en route

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by the pandemic and opened under oppressive heat, is due for another hit of nature’s power: a typhoon arriving Tuesday morning that is forecast to disrupt at least some parts of the Games.

“Feels like we’re trying to prepare for bloody everything,” said New Zealand rugby player Andrew Knewstubb.

Don't worry, Japanese hosts say: In U.S. terms, the incoming weather is just a mid-grade tropical storm. And the surfers at Tsurigasaki beach say Tropical Storm Nepartak could actually improve the competition so long as it doesn't hit the beach directly.

***

Capitol Breach Investigation Thompson

In this July 1, 2021, file photo Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, departs the Capitol after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appointed him to lead the new select committee to investigate the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, in Washington.

'We have to get it right,' Dem vows as Jan. 6 probe begins

As the longtime chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, Bennie Thompson is accustomed to dealing with grave matters of national security. But his stewardship of the Jan. 6 select committee will be a test unlike any other, as he tries to untangle the events of a violent insurrection that many House Republicans increasingly play down and deny. The panel will hold its first hearing Tuesday with police officers who battled the rioters.

“We have to get it right,” Thompson said. If the committee can find ways to prevent anything like it from happening again, “then I would have made what I think is the most valuable contribution to this great democracy."

Thompson, 73, is a liberal fixture in Congress and longtime champion of civil rights, the only Democrat in the Mississippi delegation, hailing from a majority-black district in the state’s western half. He has avoided the limelight during his more than 15 years on the Homeland Security Committee, notching achievements with careful bipartisan outreach.

Several Democrats and Republicans said Thompson was the right choice to lead an investigation that is certain to be partisan and fraught.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: July 26

+7
‘Holy moly!’: Inside Texas' fight against a ransomware hack
National Politics
AP

‘Holy moly!’: Inside Texas' fight against a ransomware hack

  • By JAKE BLEIBERG and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

DALLAS (AP) — It was the start of a steamy Friday two Augusts ago when Jason Whisler settled in for a working breakfast at the Coffee Ranch restaurant in the Texas Panhandle city of Borger. The most pressing agenda item for city officials that morning: planning for a country music concert and anniversary event.

+14
Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament, fires PM
World
AP

Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament, fires PM

  • By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Troops surrounded Tunisia’s parliament and blocked its speaker from entering Monday after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

+2
Pelosi appoints 2nd GOP critic of Trump to Jan. 6 committee
National Politics
AP

Pelosi appoints 2nd GOP critic of Trump to Jan. 6 committee

  • By HOPE YEN and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday named a second Republican critic of Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, to a special committee investigating the Capitol riot and pledged that the Democratic-majority panel will “get to the truth.” Kinzinger said he “humbly accepted” the appointment even as his party's leadership is boycotting the inquiry.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Spain Wildfire

Residents look at wildfire near Tarragona, in the northeastern region of Catalonia, Spain, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Firefighters in northeast Spain are battling a wildfire that has consumed over 1,200 hectares (3,000 acres) of woodland. High temperatures and winds fanned the flames in the rural area. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra)

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+16
Today in history: July 26

Today in history: July 26

In 1956, the Italian liner Andrea Doria sank off New England, some 11 hours after colliding with the Swedish liner Stockholm, and more events …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Recycling hair: UK stylists promote eco-drive

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News