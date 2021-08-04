Biden tells GOP governors to 'get out of the way'; US West faces dangerous weather; Olympics updates

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters have prepared for a tougher fight against California's largest wildfire as extremely dangerous weather returns, threatening to stoke flames into explosive growth.

Firefighters were able to save homes and hold large stretches of the blaze but a red flag warning was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday because of hot, bone-dry conditions with winds up to 40 mph. That could drive flames through timber, brush and grass, especially along the northern and northeastern sides of the vast blaze.

“I think we definitely have a few hard days ahead of us," said Shannon Prather with the U.S. Forest Service.

***

McLaughlin edges Muhammad in battle of world-record hurdlers

TOKYO (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin broke the world record. Dalilah Muhammad broke it, too.

Only one of the world's best hurdlers could win the Olympic gold medal — and McLaughlin came out ahead in the latest installment of the best rivalry in track.

The 21-year-old from New Jersey won the 400-meter hurdles title Wednesday, finishing in 51.46 seconds in yet another history-making day on the speedy Olympic oval.

***