Biden team finds more docs with classified markings; tributes to guitar god Jeff Beck; striking NYC nurses reach deal; and more

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
President Joe Biden’s legal team has discovered additional documents containing classification markings. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday. The revelation comes days after an attorney for the president said Biden’s lawyers had discovered a “small number” of classified documents at his former office space in Washington. The person who spoke to the AP Wednesday on condition of anonymity says the legal team found the additional material at a second location. The person would not say when or where the material was found or provide specific details about the level of classification of the documents.
Two New York City hospitals have reached a tentative contract agreement with thousands of striking nurses, ending a walkout that disrupted patient care. Nurses began returning to work at both hospitals after the deal was announced Thursday morning. The nurses walked out early Monday after negotiations with management ran aground at Mount Sinai Hospital, in Manhattan, and Montefiore Medical Center, in the Bronx. The New York State Nurses Association has stressed staffing levels as a key concern, saying that nurses who labored through the grueling peak of the coronavirus pandemic are stretched far too thin because too many jobs are open. The privately owned, nonprofit hospitals say they have been grappling with a widespread nursing shortage that was exacerbated by the pandemic.
The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine is hanging in the balance. Ukraine says its forces are holding out against a furious Russian onslaught in one of the fiercest and bloodiest recent ground battles of the nearly 11-month war. Soledar is under heavy shelling by Russian forces using jets, mortars and rockets. Ukraine’s deputy defense minister on Wednesday denied Russian claims that Soledar had fallen. In an apparent recognition of battlefield setbacks, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced the replacement of the head of Russian forces in Ukraine. The former chief was demoted to deputy after three months on the job, signaling that President Vladimir Putin wasn’t fully satisfied with his performance.
The U.S. inflation report for December being released Thursday morning could provide another welcome sign that the worst bout of spiking prices in four decades is steadily weakening. Or it could suggest that inflation remains persistent enough to require tougher action by the Federal Reserve. Most economists foresee the more optimistic scenario: They think December marked another month in which inflation, though still uncomfortably high, showed signs of cooling. According to a survey by data provider FactSet, analysts have predicted that consumer prices rose 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier. That would be down from 7.1% in November and well below a 40-year high of 9.1% in June.
Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed. The government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours. The Federal Aviation Administration said preliminary indications traced the outage to a damaged database file. The agency said it would take steps to avoid another similar disruption. The breakdown showed how much American air travel depends on the computer system that generates alerts called NOTAMs — or Notice to Air Missions. Before a plane takes off, pilots and airline dispatchers must review the notices, which include details about weather, runway closures or other factors.
Storm-ravaged California is scrambling to clean up and repair widespread damage. A new storm gaining strength Wednesday is expected to be limited to the north while the south gets a break. That will be followed by two more storms this weekend and next week. Crews are working to reopen roads closed by rockslides, swamped by flooding or smothered with mud. More than half of California’s 58 counties were declared disaster areas. At least 18 people have died in storms since late December.
The man accused in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students will be in court Thursday for a hearing that comes a day after classes resumed for undergraduates. Washington State University graduate student Bryan Kohberger has yet to enter a plea and is waiting to learn whether prosecutors will pursue the death penalty. It's been nearly two months since the four students were killed and two weeks since Kohberger was arrested. On Wednesday, students were again striding across the university’s sidewalks and crowding the campus food court. University spokesperson Jodi Walker said a general feeling of relief was in the air.
The White House says surgeons have removed a cancerous lesion above first lady Jill Biden’s right eye and one on her chest, and that a third lesion on her left eyelid is being examined. Presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor says examinations confirmed that the lesions over Biden's right eye and on her chest were basal cell carcinoma. That's the most curable form of skin cancer. It's a slow-growing cancer and usually confined to the skin's surface. It seldom causes serious complications or becomes life-threatening. O’Connor says the first lady "is in good spirits and is feeling well" but experiencing some facial swelling and bruising. She returned to the White House Wednesday evening.
Fellow rock legends are paying tribute to Jeff Beck, the guitar virtuoso and musical innovator who died Wednesday. Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who was also a Yardbirds bandmate and close friend of Beck, called him a “six-stringed warrior” with a “limitless” imagination. Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi called Beck “distinctively brilliant.” Kiss singer and guitarist Paul Stanley says Beck “blazed a trail impossible to follow.” Kinks guitarist Dave Davies and Whitesnake singer David Coverdale both said they are heartbroken over Beck's death. Rod Stewart credited Beck with bringing him and Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood to the U.S. and that they “never looked back” after that.
Coaching changes paid off in a big way for several NFL teams this season. From impressive turnarounds for Jacksonville and the New York Giants to big boosts for Minnesota and Miami, a record-setting five of the 10 teams that hired new coaches for the 2022 season made the playoffs. Jacksonville's Doug Pederson, the Giants' Brian Daboll, Minnesota's Kevin O’Connell, Miami's Mike McDaniel and Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles did it. That broke the previous record of four coaches getting to the postseason in their first season with a team, which was set in 1997.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2010, Haiti was struck by a magnitude-7 earthquake, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 1969, New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath “guarantees” a victory before leading his team to a 16-7 triumph over the Baltimore Colts in the…
