Biden team finds more docs; Pearl Harbor survivor marks 105th birthday; guitar great Jeff Beck dies | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Two New York City hospitals have reached a tentative contract agreement with thousands of striking nurses, ending a walkout that disrupted patient care. The deal will see nurses return to work Thursday.

» President Joe Biden’s legal team has discovered additional documents containing classification markings. A person who spoke to the AP Wednesday on condition of anonymity says the legal team found the additional material at a second location.

» Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed.

» Joseph Eskenazi, the oldest living survivor of the Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, celebrated his upcoming 105th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

» A guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, Jeff Beck has died. He was 78.

» In sports, the Nuggets and Celtics improved their win streaks, a career night in college ball, and the Ravens are keeping an eye on Lamar Jackson.

From the original version of Hot off the Wire:

» Local Republican leaders in New York are calling for the immediate resignation of their new GOP congressman George Santos. Santos is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family heritage.

» Planes were stuck on the ground for hours across the United States on Wednesday, leading to thousands of canceled and delayed flights after a government system used to give pilots safety and other information broke down overnight.

» Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from a hospital in Buffalo after his doctors said they completed a series of tests a little over a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati.

» The first lady's office says Jill Biden's surgery to remove a potentially cancerous lesion above her right eye is “proceeding well and as expected.”

» Around 25,000 U.K. ambulance workers have gone on strike as they walked out for the second time since December in an ongoing dispute with the government over pay.

» Russia will send up a new capsule next month to bring back three space station astronauts whose original ride home was damaged. The switch in capsules means the two Russians and one American will remain several extra months at the International Space Station.

» House Republicans have opened their long-promised investigation into President Joe Biden and his family. They are wielding the power of their majority to demand information from the Treasury Department and former Twitter executives as they lay the groundwork for public hearings.

» Harvey Weinstein is asking New York’s highest court to overturn his 2020 rape conviction, arguing that the judge betrayed his right to a fair trial by “succumbing to the pressure” of the #MeToo movement.

» The Supreme Court is allowing New York to continue to enforce for now a sweeping new law banning guns from “sensitive places” such as schools, playgrounds and Times Square and increasing training requirements.