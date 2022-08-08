President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden witnessed firsthand the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history. Biden and the first lady met with families and first responders in Kentucky, where at least 37 people have died after last month's deluge.

The white father and son convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting after they chased the Black man through a Georgia neighborhood have been sentenced to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded cellphone video of the slaying, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Southern Colorado authorities say a woman and a sheriff’s deputy were fatally shot at a home over the weekend and that the suspected gunman was found dead inside the home.

The Biden administration has announced another $1 billion in new military aid for Ukraine. Monday's pledge promises what will be the biggest yet delivery of rockets, ammunition and other arms straight from Department of Defense stocks for Ukrainian forces.

A federal judge in New York has authorized the United States to seize a $90 million jet belonging to a Russian oligarch in a continuing effort to diminish the financial pillars of the Russian government after its invasion of Ukraine.

New research suggests that jumping spiders show signs of sleep cycles, similar to humans and some animals. In a study published Monday, the researchers described this pattern as a “REM sleep-like state.”

A new study finds climate hazards aggravate 58% of known infection diseases in people. Monday's study shows how widespread the influence of extreme weather such as flooding, heat waves and drought is on human illnesses.

The Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers are central arms of California's water system. But they are becoming too salty to use for some farmers and cities that rely on them as the state's punishing drought drags on.

The future of abortion, Pelosi visits Taiwan and falling gas prices | Hot off the Wire podcast Kansas voters made a statement on abortion, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China with her visit to Taiwan and gas prices continued to fall.