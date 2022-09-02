Biden sounds alarm in primetime address; water woes ease in Mississippi; Obamas' portrait unveiling

Today is Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
TODAY'S WEATHER
Record-breaking hot temperatures continue out West as Danielle continues to strengthen. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, Sept. 2
Holding little back, President Joe Biden is sounding an alarm about what he views as extremist threats to the nation’s democracy from what he views as the evil force of Trumpism. In a newly confrontational speech Thursday night, he framed the November elections as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.” In the speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden declared that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans “fan the flames of political violence” and subvert American democracy. Biden pointed to the large number of Trump adherents who still deny the nation's 2020 election results and sow doubt about future contests.
The White House says the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency will visit Mississippi's capital city on Friday as local, state and federal officials deal with a water system crisis. Flooding early in the week exacerbated problems with Jackson's long-troubled water system. The whole city was affected at one time or another by low pressure and many remain without water or with very low pressure. Officials said Thursday that they've made progress in restoring the system. But much remains to be done. And a boil-water order that predates this week's crisis remains in effect as the city establishes distribution points for those needing water.
Raging inflation has so scrambled the economy that it’s come to this: If Friday’s jobs report for August were to show a significant hiring slowdown, the Federal Reserve — and even the White House — would likely welcome it. The government is expected to report that employers added 300,000 jobs last month, according to a survey of economists by the data provider FactSet. That would be down sharply from a blockbuster gain of 528,000 in July and an average of about 440,000 over the past three months. A weaker pace of hiring should help moderate wage increases and lift hopes that inflation pressures are starting to ease.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed updated COIVD-19 boosters. The decision opens the way for a fall vaccination campaign that could blunt a winter surge if enough Americans roll up their sleeves. The new boosters targeting today’s most common omicron strains should begin arriving in pharmacies and clinics within days. The decision by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky came shortly after the agency’s advisers voted in favor of the recommendation. The shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna offer the most up-to-date protection at yet another critical period in the pandemic.
A federal judge appears to have given a boost to former President Donald Trump's hopes for appointing an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon questioned the Justice Department's arguments that Trump couldn't make the request and that it would needlessly delay its investigation. But she did not rule on the request Thursday, saying she would do so later. Lawyers for Trump say the appointment of a special master is necessary to ensure an independent inspection of the documents seized by the FBI during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department has said an appointment is unwarranted because investigators have completed their review of potentially privileged records.
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is seeking information from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich about his communications with senior advisers to then-President Donald Trump in the days leading up to the 2021 attack on the Capitol. The panel says Gingrich exchanged emails with Trump’s associates about television advertisements that “repeated and relied upon false claims about fraud in the 2020 election” and appeared to be involved in Trump’s scheme to appoint fake electors. The committee says he also emailed Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, about those efforts on the evening of Jan. 6.
Heavy fighting and shelling is continuing near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, in a Russian-controlled area of eastern Ukraine. Friday's fighting comes a day after experts from the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog agency voiced concerns about structural damage to the sprawling Zaporizhzhia plant. The inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency braved gunfire and artillery blasts along their route to reach the Zaporizhzhia plant on Thursday in a mission to help safeguard the plant against catastrophe.
Officials say planes carrying fresh aid from the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan have landed overnight at an airport near Pakistan’s capital. Officials said Friday that the two flights are part of the humanitarian air bridge established last month after floods wreaked havoc in this impoverished Islamic nation, killing 1,208 people since mid-June. It was UAE's ninth and Uzbekistan's first flight carrying relief goods. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had planned to travel to the UAE Saturday, but he postponed his visit because of the crisis at home. Sharif is visiting flood-hit areas to oversee rescue and relief activities.
It’s been more than a decade since President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, welcomed back George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, to unveil their White House portraits. The ritual was part of a beloved Washington tradition that for decades managed to transcend partisan politics. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are set to revive the tradition — after an awkward gap in the Trump years — when they host the Obamas for the big reveal of their portraits on Wednesday. The Obama paintings won’t look like any in the White House portrait collection. They were America's first Black president and first lady.
Actor Anne Heche died without a will, and her 20-year-old son has filed court papers to control her estate. Homer Laffoon filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday requesting that he be allowed to administer his mother’s estate. The petition lists him and his 13-year-old brother as her only heirs. The documents list the value of Heche’s estate as currently unknown. The 53-year-old Heche, who was among Hollywood's biggest film stars in the late 1990s, was in a fiery car crash on Aug. 5, and died from its effects six days later.
Serena Williams will try to stretch her potential farewell into the last 16, facing Ajla Tomljanovic in a third-round matchup at the U.S. Open. It’s the opening match of the night session Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the same spot from which Williams won her first two matches after saying she was preparing to end her tennis career. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who will turn 41 this month, would become the oldest woman to reach the fourth round of a major in the professional era. Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev follows against Wu Yibing, the first man from China to win a U.S. Open match since the professional era began in 1968.
MORNING LISTEN
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
