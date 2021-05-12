Biden signs order to beef up federal cyber defenses

And the U.S. sanctioned the Kremlin last month for a hack of several federal government agencies, known as the SolarWinds breach, that officials have linked to a Russian intelligence unit and characterized as an intelligence-gathering operation. The AP previously reported that Russian hackers gained access to an email account belonging to the Trump administration’s acting homeland security secretary, Chad Wolf.

"The United States is simply not prepared to fend off state-sponsored or even criminal hackers intent on compromising our systems for profit or espionage," Sen. Mark Warner, the Virginia Democrat who leads the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.

Warner praised the executive order but said Congress needs to do more to address the country's vulnerabilities in cyberspace.

The order also creates a pilot program to develop a rating system, similar to how New York City requires restaurants to display letter grades that correspond to scores received from sanitary inspections, to show whether software and internet-connected devices were developed securely.