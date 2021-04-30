Biden says schools 'should probably all be open' in the fall. Get the latest virus updates.

President Joe Biden said Friday that K-12 schools "should probably all be open" in the fall for in-person learning after more than a year of most of the country's kids facing the challenge of remote instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Based on the science and the (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), they should probably all be open. There's not overwhelming evidence that there's much of a transmission among these people, young people," Biden told NBC.
Biden has made reopening schools a priority since taking office, but has stressed his administration would follow the guidance of science and medical experts on how to safely reopen. The administration has faced intense criticism from some parents who feel there is not enough urgency in the push to reopen school buildings. Read more:
- Wages and benefits grew quickly for U.S. workers in the first three months of the year, a sign that businesses are starting to offer higher pay to fill newly-opened jobs.
- India set another global record in new virus cases Thursday, as millions of people in one state cast votes despite rising infections and the country geared up to open its vaccination rollout to all adults amid snags.
- Europe's economy shrank 0.6% in the first three months of the year as slow vaccine rollouts and extended lockdowns delayed a hoped-for recovery
- Pfizer says it will soon start shipping its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine in smaller packages meant to better suit U.S. clinics, pharmacies and other medical providers in remote and rural areas.
- Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech have submitted a request to the European drug regulator for the approval of their coronavirus vaccine to be extended to include children 12 to 15 years old.
- AstraZeneca says it delivered about 68 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine during the first three months of 2021 after the shot become one of the first approved for widespread use.
