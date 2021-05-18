Biden reverses Trump changes to bank antidiscrimination law

While Otting said he wanted to modernize the law to reflect changes in the banking industry, his proposal was considered too broad for many activists and for Democrats overseeing banks on the Senate Banking Committee and House Financial Services Committee.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio and chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, said in a statement that the OCC’s decision was “a step in the right direction.” He said the regulations were “jammed through last year against the advisement of civil rights leaders, community development activists, and local voices.”

Under the CRA, banks must pass exams to show they are making enough loans in their communities. Banks are required to get a passing grade on the exam in order to open more branches or merge with other banks.

But among the 2020 changes to the law, banks would have been given credit toward passing the exam from issuing credit cards and, under certain circumstances, for loans they make to build or improve facilities such as sports stadiums and hospitals.