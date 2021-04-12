Biden Republicans? Some in GOP open to president's agenda

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jay Copan doesn't hide his disregard for the modern Republican Party.
A solid Republican voter for the past four decades, the 69-year-old quickly regretted casting his 2016 ballot for Donald Trump. When Trump was up for reelection last year, Copan appeared on roadside billboards across North Carolina, urging other Republicans to back Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Nearly three months into the new administration, Copan considers himself a "Biden Republican," relieved by the new president's calmer leadership style and coronavirus vaccine distribution efforts. Copan is the type of voter Biden is counting on as he pushes an agenda that's almost universally opposed by Republicans in Washington.
As Biden meets Monday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss his massive infrastructure plan, he's betting that the GOP's elected leaders are making a political miscalculation. The party's base remains overwhelmingly loyal to Trump, but Biden believes that Republican leaders are overlooking everyday Americans eager for compromise and action.
The question is whether there are enough Republicans like Copan.
"I really want there to be a good two-party system," said Copan, a former senior officer with the American Gas Association. His vote for Biden for president was his first for a Democrat since Jimmy Carter in 1976 but probably won't be his last. "I think there's a lot of people like me out there."
The ranks of Republican crossovers may be smaller than he would expect. Only 8% of Republicans voted Democratic in November's presidential race, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of the electorate nationwide.
"If there's any Republicans voting for Biden, they were not voting for Biden, they're just Never Trumpers," said Phillip Stephens, a former Democrat who is now Republican vice chairman in Robeson County, about 90 miles south of Raleigh. The county twice voted for Barack Obama but went for Trump in 2016 and again last year.
In Biden's early months, Stephens sees the president catering more to the left than to conservative Democratic voters.
During last year's campaign, Biden at times courted Republicans at the risk of alienating the Democratic left. Several prominent Republicans got speaking positions during the Democratic National Convention, such as former Ohio Gov. John Kasich.
A number of Republican groups also openly backed Biden. Republican Voters Against Trump spent $2 million on billboards in swing states, featuring Republicans opposed to reelecting their own party's president. That's how Copan's beaming and bespectacled image, 12 feet (3.6 meters) high, ended up on billboards with the words: "I'm conservative. I value decency. I'm voting Biden."
As president, Biden has expressed openness to working with Republicans. But he also helped ram through Congress the largest expansion of the social safety net in a generation as part of a coronavirus relief and stimulus package that didn't get a single Republican vote. He's now calling for spending trillions more on infrastructure, pushing a proposal meant to appeal to people in both parties.
Biden has so far enjoyed wide, relatively bipartisan support, with 73% of Americans approving of his coronavirus response and 60% approving of his handling of the economy. Still, favorable ratings don't always translate to votes: Of the more than 200 counties that supported Obama in 2012 and Trump in 2016, only about 25 went back to Biden in November.
The limited crossover power is even true in places that were bright spots for Democrats. Biden flipped longtime Republican stronghold Kent County, Michigan, which includes Grand Rapids, Gerald Ford's hometown. But those gains were built more on the local electorate getting younger than any measurable surge of conservatives backing Biden.
Joe Farrington ran for Congress as a "working class Republican" and owns a bar in Lyons, Michigan, about 50 miles east of Grand Rapids, in Ionia County, where Trump won nearly two-thirds of the vote. During a candidates' debate, he called Trump "somewhat of an idiot" — and finished fourth in a five-way primary race.
He says Biden is doing the right thing on infrastructure, social issues and the environment. Still, Farrington said he'll remain loyal to the Republican Party — even if he runs for Congress again in 2022 in opposition to much of what it stands for. "We need to change it from within," he says.
Scott Carey, former general counsel of the Tennessee Republican Party, wrote an op-ed in October saying he was voting for Biden. He's been mostly satisfied so far — but not about to become a born-again Democrat. He worries about tax increases and government overreach.
"I don't see myself becoming a big Harris, or certainly a Bernie fan or anything like that," Carey said of Vice President Kamala Harris and liberal Sen. Bernie Sanders. If Biden decides not to seek a second term in 2024, Carey said, he'd be more excited about Republicans, including "some governors I've never even heard of who would step up post-Trump and bring us back to sound governing policies."
Others, though, say they've left the GOP for good.
Tom Rawles is an ex-Republican county supervisor in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix and was critical in Biden carrying swing-state Arizona. After voting for Biden, Rawles registered as a Democrat.
"I'd rather fight philosophically within the Democratic Party than I would for character in the Republican Party, because there's none there," said Rawles. He's 71 and said he doesn't expect the GOP to return to principles he can support in his lifetime.
Rawles and his wife spent months before the election sitting in their driveway along a busy suburban Phoenix road, hoisting Biden signs for four hours a day. Some drivers stopped to chat or offer water. Others made rude gestures or screamed that they were interlopers from fiercely blue California.
"Some people would yell, 'Go home!,'" Rawles recalls. "And we'd say, 'We're in our driveway. Where do you want us to go?'"
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is setting about convincing America it needs his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, deputizing a five-member “jobs Cabinet” to help in the effort. But the enormity of his task is clear after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's vowed to oppose the plan “every step of the way.”
Speaking in Kentucky on Thursday, McConnell said he likes Biden and they’ve been friends a long time. But the president will get no cooperation from the GOP, which objects to the corporate tax increases in the plan and says they would hurt America's ability to compete in a global economy.
“We have some big philosophical differences, and that’s going to make it more and more difficult for us to reach bipartisan agreements," the Republican leader said.
Biden, speaking at the White House on Friday, noted that Republicans have been talking for years about the need to rebuild the nation's infrastructure, and he predicted that GOP lawmakers would face pressure from their supporters if they don't act.
“I think the Republican voters are going to have a lot to say about whether we get a lot of this done," Biden said.
White House chief of staff Ron Klain said the key to any outreach is that the proposal’s ideas are already popular. Americans want smooth roads, safe bridges, reliable public transit, electric vehicles, drinkable water, new schools and investments in manufacturing, among the plan's many components, he said.
“We kind of think it’s just right," Klain said in a televised interview with the news organization Politico. "But we’re happy to have a conversation with people, less about the price tag, more about what are the elements that should be in the plan that people think are missing.”
Those conversations could be limited to Democrats as McConnell declared: “I’m going to fight them every step of the way."
Biden told his Cabinet at its first meeting that he is enlisting several of them to help with the push: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
“Working with my team here at the White House, each Cabinet member will represent me in dealings with Congress, engage the public in selling the plan and help organize the details as we refine it and move forward," Biden said.
The task will involve lots of salesmanship for a legacy-making piece of legislation that Biden announced in a Wednesday speech.
“Changes in my plan are certain,” Biden acknowledged on Friday, “but inaction is not an option.”
His administration must sway Congress. It needs to rally voters. It’s also looking to outside economists to back the plan.
It’s monitoring Wall Street for any celebrations or jitters. It’s forming alliances with advocates, while dealing with critics of the plan's corporate tax hikes and project details. And Biden's administration also intends, per the plan, to cajole other nations to stop slashing their own tax rates in what has been a race-to-the-bottom to attract and retain multinational businesses.
Biden's vehicle for financing his infrastructure plans is a key dividing line. Republicans object to raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, one of the many changes so that business taxes would fund infrastructure. Republicans had cut the corporate rate from 35% in 2017, a hallmark policy achievement of Donald Trump's presidency.
Within Washington and corporate board rooms, the administration is attracting its share of accolades and rebukes on his proposal.
In Biden's own party, liberal Democrats in Congress want him to go bigger. And Democrats representing high-tax states want to remove a 2017 tax code change that limited deductions of state and local taxes for individuals.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed no qualms about the proposal's scope.
“It was in the tradition of America -- to think big,” Pelosi said at a press conference Thursday. “And now, in this century, President Biden is undertaking something in the tradition of thinking big, being transformational and creating jobs for America.”
While many leading business groups oppose the higher taxes, some major companies see reason for optimism because of the innovations that would be encouraged by the plan.
Automakers Ford, General Motors and Toyota endorsed the general concepts of Biden’s plan, which calls for the construction of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030 in what would be a shift away from gasoline-powered cars.
But some environmentalists said the plan's shift away from fossil fuels that cause climate change was not substantial enough.
“Biden has pledged to cut carbon emissions 50% and decarbonize our electricity sector, but this proposal won’t even come close," said Brett Hartl, government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity.
The White House was quick to address the climate change concerns. Climate adviser Gina McCarthy said the administration expects the infrastructure package to include Biden’s pledge to set a national standard requiring utilities to produce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035.
The proposed electricity standard “is going to be fairly robust, and it’s going to be inclusive,’’ McCarthy said. “I think we can get to the results that we’re looking for in a number of different ways. If a clean energy standard can be done, we think it should be done.’’
For every criticism of the plan's details, there were also plaudits for its broader approach.
Harvard University economist Larry Summers, a former treasury secretary, endorsed Biden's plan, after previously criticizing the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan because of its size and debt-based financing.
He downplayed any risks from corporate tax hikes, since low interest rates mean the costs of obtaining capital are already low for many companies.
“I am excited,” Summers said on Twitter. “The economy's capacity will go up.”
The plan also carries a political dimension as organized labor is mobilizing to get the package passed, an important push given the steady, recent Republican gains among working class voters. Biden's plan, with its focus on construction and manufacturing jobs, has the potential to reverse some of that slide — and the unions that backed him in 2020 are promising to help deliver votes on infrastructure.
“Our members are an army a half-million strong, that will make calls, visit members of Congress and rally for good jobs building our nation’s infrastructure," said Terry O’Sullivan, general president of Laborers International Union of North America, one of the largest construction trades unions. "We did it with boots on the ground to get President Biden elected.”
AP reporters Darlene Superville, Zeke Miller, Matthew Daly and Tom Krisher contributed to this report.