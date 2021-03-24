Biden readies for 1st news conference, a White House tradition

Ronald Reagan also favored the big audiences and cachet of prime time, using the glamorous East Room as the backdrop just as Nixon did.

Through these years news conferences became as much about watching a president think on his feet as about the policy substance, if not more.

There's been preening — think Trump. Think, for example, of the haranguing, hourlong or longer theatrical, stream-of-consciousness monologues as that president searched openly for friendly questions, ridiculed tough ones and peddled theories based on things he saw on TV.

There's been squirming, as when Gerald Ford was asked whether his pardon of Nixon should be taken to mean the disgraced president was guilty. "Uh, the acceptance of a pardon," Ford said very slowly, "uh, I think can be construed by many if not all as an admission of guilt."

There have been plenty of flashes of anger.

Obama in 2015 didn't take kindly to being asked why he was "content" to trumpet the newly achieved nuclear deal with Iran when that country was still holding four Americans on fabricated grounds. His face wore a smile that wasn't a smile.