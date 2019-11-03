Biden rallies Virginia Democrats days before state election

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Joe Biden is working on a national campaign of his own, but he made time for a trip to Virginia to rally party activists two days before a pivotal state election.
On Sunday, the Democratic presidential hopeful and former vice president joined former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, local Democratic officeholders and party leaders on an outdoor stage in an office park in Sterling.
The Washington Post reports that Biden spoke of the importance of Virginia's election as a predictor of the 2020 presidential contest. He said: "As Virginia goes, so goes the nation."
You have free articles remaining.
Virginia Democrats are hoping to take majorities in the General Assembly. Republicans hold thin majorities of 51-48 in the House of Delegates and 20-19 in the Senate.
All 140 seats are on the ballot Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.