Biden promotes COVID-19 booster; consumer confidence falls; Jan. 6 panel interviews Hope Hicks | Hot off the Wire podcast

President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve and got his updated COVID-19 booster shot. Biden used Tuesday's White House occasion to urge everyone to get boosted to ensure they stay healthy over the holidays.

A Russian court has rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington.

U.S. consumers were less confident this month as concerns about inflation took hold again after receding in recent months.

Police say the 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition.

WhatsApp said service on the popular chat app has been restored following a brief outage that left people around the world complaining that they couldn’t send or receive messages.

Rishi Sunak has become Britain’s third prime minister this year. He is tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions struggling to pay their food and energy bills.

The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump. That's according to a person familiar with the meeting.

Ash Carter, the Obama administration defense secretary who opened military combat jobs to women, has died at age 68.

Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. The German sportswear company said Tuesday in a statement that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech" and called Ye’s recent comments and actions “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous."

Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across sidewalks and waiting in line at public charging stations for hours to power up their electric vehicles. EVs are soaring in popularity amid tax incentives and high gas prices, but how and where to charge up remains a dilemma that’s a barrier for most renters.