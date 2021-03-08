Biden orders review of Trump's Title IX moves; jury selection in Floyd trial; Harry-Meghan fallout

Today is Monday, March 8, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden to sign executive order reviewing Trump's Title IX policies; jury selection starts today in trial of former officer charged in George Floyd's death; and the fallout has begun after Prince Harry, Meghan's interview.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Biden order could change how colleges handle sex misconduct

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order on Monday directing the Department of Education to review policies implemented by Donald Trump's administration, including changes to Title IX regulations that prohibit sex discrimination in federally funded institutions, according to administration officials.