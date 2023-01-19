Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'

For more on the classified documents investigation in the United States, FRANCE 24 is joined by attorney Stephen Dreyfuss, Partner at Hellring Lindeman Goldstein & Siegal LLP and Former President of the 'Union Internationale des Avocats.'
APTOS, Calif. (AP) — A frustrated President Joe Biden said Thursday there is “no there there” when persistently questioned about the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office,
“We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,” Biden said to reporters who questioned him during a tour of the damage from storms in California. “We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department.”
Biden said he was "fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.
“I think you're going to find there's nothing there,” he said. “There's no there there.”
The White House has disclosed that Biden attorneys found classified documents and official records on four separate occasions — on Nov. 2 at the offices of the Penn Biden Center in Washington, on Dec. 20 in the garage of the president’s Wilmington, Delaware, home, and on Nov. 11 and 12 in the president’s home library.
By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG - Associated Press
Timeline: Key dates in discovery of classified records tied to Biden
Jan. 20, 2017
Mid-2017-2019
Jan. 20, 2021
Nov. 2-4, 2022
Nov. 8, 2022
November-December 2022
Nov. 9, 2022
Nov. 14, 2022
Dec. 20, 2022
Dec. 20, 2022: Biden's personal counsel informs Lausch that a second batch of classified documents has been discovered in the garage at Biden's Wilmington home. The FBI goes to Biden's home in Wilmington and secures the documents.