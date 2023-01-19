 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'

For more on the classified documents investigation in the United States, FRANCE 24 is joined by attorney Stephen Dreyfuss, Partner at Hellring Lindeman Goldstein & Siegal LLP and Former President of the 'Union Internationale des Avocats.'

APTOS, Calif. (AP) — A frustrated President Joe Biden said Thursday there is “no there there” when persistently questioned about the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office,

“We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,” Biden said to reporters who questioned him during a tour of the damage from storms in California. “We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department.”

Biden said he was "fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.

“I think you're going to find there's nothing there,” he said. “There's no there there.”

The White House has disclosed that Biden attorneys found classified documents and official records on four separate occasions — on Nov. 2 at the offices of the Penn Biden Center in Washington, on Dec. 20 in the garage of the president’s Wilmington, Delaware, home, and on Nov. 11 and 12 in the president’s home library.

