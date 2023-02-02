On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met for more than an hour at the White House, aiming to avert a national debt limit crisis.
» House Republicans have voted to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
» A published report says federal authorities are investigating whether embattled New York Rep. George Santos raised $3,000 for life-saving surgery for a disabled veteran’s dog and then kept the money for himself.
» Federal prosecutors say a New York man has pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.
People are also reading…
» The Philippines says it is allowing U.S. forces to broaden their footprint in that Southeast Asian nation.
» The most expansive federal report in over two decades on guns and crime shows a shrinking turnaround between the time a gun was purchased and when it was recovered from a crime scene.
» A whale that washed ashore in Hawaii over the weekend likely died in part because it ate large volumes of fishing traps, fishing nets, plastic bags and other marine debris.
» President Joe Biden attended the annual National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday in Washington and delivered a message of unity.
» People gathered Thursday at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned the groundhog from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow — and they say he did, meaning six more weeks of winter.
» Australia is removing the British monarchy from its bank notes. The nation’s central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III.
Texas ice storm creates chaos on roads, and more of today's top videos
A winter storm in Texas caused massive chaos on the roads, watch a police officer in Texas save his dog during a tornado, and more of today's top videos.
These videos were captured from around the friendship state as winter weather takes its toll. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
This officer saved his dog from a tornado and it was caught on camera. Veuer’s Keri Lumm has more.
Family and friends of Tyre Nichols came together for a funeral that blended a celebration of his life with calls for justice. The 29-year-old …
Diagnosing a stroke early gives those who experience one a much higher chance of survival.
Hundreds of thousands of teachers are among workers who walked off their jobs to demand better pay
Investigators in Pakistan say the suicide bomber who attacked a mosque in Peshawar was wearing a police uniform.
This amazing simulation compiled by scientists at America’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the path of the mega tsunami…
Freezing rain across Texas created dangerous driving conditions and brought down trees that knocked out power to thousands on Feb. 1.
Its developers say it “can be used to make some smart suits, like the Iron Man suit or Spiderman suit.”