Today is Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit Monday to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a gesture of solidarity that comes days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country.
A delegation of U.S. lawmakers has met with the head of Taiwan’s legislature as part of a five-day visit to the self-ruled island that comes as U.S.-China relations remain tense after weeks of trading accusations over a spy balloon. The delegation includes Reps. Ro Khanna of California, Tony Gonzales of Texas, Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts and Jonathan Jackson of Illinois. They are expected to meet President Tsai Ing-wen as well as business people. Khanna, a Democrat who represents Silicon Valley, said he was in Taiwan to learn about the island’s role in the semiconductor industry. He addressed the implicit threat facing their visit, as China opposes any form of exchange between Taiwan and foreign governments.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is warning the CEO of Norfolk Southern that the freight rail company must “demonstrate unequivocal support for the people” of East Palestine, Ohio, and surrounding areas. A fiery train derailment led to the release of chemicals and has residents expressing concerns about their health. In a letter Sunday, Buttigieg also criticized the rail company for lobbying in the past against safety measures. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday that the chemicals that spilled into the Ohio River are no longer a risk. But people in the community say they have constant headaches and irritated eyes.
Well-wishes and fond remembrances for former President Jimmy Carter were pouring in a day after he entered hospice care at his home in Georgia. Among those paying homage Sunday was his niece, who noted the legacy of the 39th president at the small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, where Carter taught Sunday school for decades. Kim Fuller says she doesn't know who will continue his legacy. In Atlanta, people arrived at The Carter Center to reflect on Carter's life. James Culbertson drove his sons an hour to pay their respects. He also wanted to teach them “a little bit about how great a humanitarian he was, especially in the later stages of his life.”
Last year saw a record number of guns intercepted at airport checkpoints across the country. The numbers have been steadily climbing and hit 6,542. The Transportation Safety Administration head says this is a reflection of what's going on in society and “there are more people carrying firearms.” Experts don’t think it's an epidemic of would-be hijackers. Nearly everyone caught claims to have forgotten they had their gun with them. But experts emphasize the danger even one gun can pose in the wrong hands on a plane or at a checkpoint. The top 10 list for gun interceptions is Dallas, Austin and Houston in Texas; three airports in Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta; Phoenix; and Denver.
Authorities say a Catholic bishop in Southern California has been shot and killed just blocks from a church, stunning the Los Angeles religious community. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says detectives are treating the death of Bishop David O'Connell as a homicide. Authorities have not said whether the bishop was targeted in the shooting. O'Connell was found suffering from a gunshot wound in Hacienda Heights, an unincorporated community about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez confirmed the death. O’Connell was a priest and later a bishop in the city for 45 years.
Richard Belzer, who played one of TV’s most indelible detectives as John Munch in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order: SVU,” has died. The long-time stand-up comic was 78. Belzer's friend says he died Sunday at his home in southern France. The actor Henry Winkler, Belzer’s cousin, tweeted “Rest in peace Richard.” For more than two decades and across 10 series — including appearances on “30 Rock” and “Arrested Development” — Belzer played a wise-cracking homicide detective prone to conspiracy theories. John Munch, the character he played, became one of the longest running on television.
Phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have gotten off to a rocky start, but Ant-Man is bigger than ever at the box office. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” opened with $104 million in domestic ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, easily surpassing the box-office debuts of the previous two Ant-Man films. It’s easily the largest opening of the year so far, even though critics and audiences have given the film low scores. With $2.243 billion globally, James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” has now just surpassed “Titanic” as the third-highest grossing film ever.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution Sunday night in the longest running of “The Great American Race.” The two overtimes pushed the 65th running of the race to a record 212 laps — 12 laps beyond the scheduled distance. Stenhouse’s win in a Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing was the third of his career. His only other victories came in 2017 — at Talladega and the summer race at Daytona. His race team is partially owned by former NBA player Brad Daugherty.
Jayson Tatum put on a record-setting show, and made Giannis Antetokounmpo look like a genius. Tatum scored an All-Star Game-record 55 points, and Team Giannis ended LeBron James’ hold on All-Star captain supremacy by beating Team LeBron 184-175 in the NBA’s annual showcase exhibition game Game on Sunday night. Tatum had 27 of his points in the third quarter, another All-Star Game record for any period. He was the first pick by Antetokounmpo in the starters’ portion of the All-Star draft, and in the end, that pick proved to absolutely be the right one.
TODAY IN HISTORY
Naomi Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam trophy by pulling away to beat Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open final.
