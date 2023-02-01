Biden lawyer: FBI finds no classified docs at beach house

WASHINGTON — The FBI searched President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without finding any classified documents, the president's attorney said. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden's time as vice president for review.

The search, disclosed by Biden's personal lawyer, was the latest discomfiting moment for a president who sought to contrast his sensitivity to rule-following with that of his predecessor Donald Trump, who faces a criminal investigation into his handling of classified documents.

Meanwhile, the new top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee called for more information Wednesday about the classified records discovered in the private possession Biden and Trump.

Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut was named the committee’s ranking member Wednesday by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Along with Ohio Rep. Mike Turner, the committee's new Republican chairman, Himes will lead a panel that has been split by highly political fights in a break from its traditionally quieter oversight of the U.S. spy agencies.

Turner and the leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee in recent weeks pushed the White House to share more in private about the classified material found. The U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on its review of classified material.

“There’s a strong bipartisan concern that Congress is not being briefed on even preliminary reviews of classified information that might have been exposed,” Himes said Wednesday. “That’s wrong. That’s wrong as a matter of law.”

Wednesday's search, the third of a Biden home or office, was an extraordinary development for a sitting president, and made clear that an investigation that simmered quietly for weeks was continuing rather than fading away. Biden has said he was surprised by an earlier records discovery.

The attorney, Bob Bauer, said FBI agents spent 3½ hours searching the home and that, "No documents with classified markings were found."

Biden's attorneys revealed last month they searched the home without turning up classified materials. The fact the FBI did its own search reflected the Justice Department's determination to retrieve any and all possible classified items rather than rely on assurances that such documents were located.

In a statement disclosing the search, Bauer sought to portray the president and his team as fully transparent and cooperative. He described the search as "planned" and "a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate."

He did not mention Trump by name, but the statement seemed aimed at juxtaposing the Biden investigation with the Trump case, where months of fruitless Justice Department efforts to recover all the classified records taken to the former president's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, culminated in an August search warrant and the removal of almost three dozen boxes of documents and other items.

Searches of Biden's former office and Delaware homes, by contrast, have all been done voluntarily and without a warrant.

The latest search follows the FBI's 13-hour, top-to-bottom check of his Wilmington, Delaware, home, where agents located documents with classified markings from his time as a vice president and senator and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes.

One week earlier, Biden's personal lawyers revealed that they found a document bearing classified markings while searching the Wilmington property but said they did not find others during a separate inspection of the Rehoboth Beach home.

The White House did not disclose the Justice Department's investigation until last month, when it acknowledged the Nov. 2 discovery of a "small number" of classified documents by Biden lawyers as they closed an office at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank affiliated with the Ivy League school.

Though officials did not say so at the time, The Associated Press and other news organizations reported on Tuesday that the FBI conducted a voluntary search of that office later in November.

A spokesman for the White House Counsel's office, Ian Sams, on Wednesday again defended the administration's public response, which has been delayed and uneven.

"I think we've been pretty transparent from the very beginning," he said. "We want to be careful to be very respectful of the integrity of that ongoing investigation."

Biden's lawyers have described the retention of the records as a "mistake." The Justice Department has historically brought criminal charges related to mishandling of classified records only when it can establish, among other things, that a person acted knowingly in improperly removing or storing sensitive records.

The Biden documents probe is being handled by a special counsel, Robert Hur, a former senior Justice Department official during the Trump administration who served as the top federal prosecutor in Baltimore. He starts his work this week, inheriting a months-long investigation already undertaken by FBI agents and Justice Department prosecutors.

In a separate effort that preceded the Biden probe, special counsel Jack Smith is investigating Trump's retention of about 300 documents with classified markings that were taken from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.