Biden, lawmakers pay tribute to slain Capitol Police officer. See photos from the ceremony.

Evans' casket was placed in the Capitol Rotunda for the second such memorial ceremony this year for a force that has edged close to crisis in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Members of the National Guard lined the street and saluted as the hearse carrying Evans' flag-draped casket entered the Capitol complex. His former colleagues gathered on the Capitol's East Plaza Front while church bells rang in the distance. His family, including his two children, gathered to watch as his casket was carried up the Capitol steps.

Evans' death came just three months after a violent mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters blew past security barricades and attacked the Capitol, injuring dozens of Capitol Police officers. Officer Brian Sicknick died after engaging with the rioters, though officials do not yet know exactly what caused his death. Two men have been arrested and charged with assaulting him with bear spray.

Sicknick and Evans are two of only six Capitol Police officers who have been killed in the line of duty in the force's nearly 200-year history, according to the department. Another officer, Howard Liebengood, died by suicide in the days after Jan. 6.