Biden lauds Americans with Disabilities Act, vows 'long COVID' help
spotlight AP

President Joe Biden celebrated the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act Monday, highlighting the progress made over the past three decades in advancing equity for people with disabilities, as well as the bipartisan spirit involved in getting the law passed.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says that people grappling with the long-term effects of COVID-19 will have access to disability protections.

The president announced the initiative Monday at the White House as he marked the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"I'm proud to announce a new effort, the first of its kind, to help Americans grappling with long term effects of COVID-19 that doctors call 'long COVID'," Biden said.

President Joe Biden, center, signs a proclamation during an event Monday in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington to highlight the bipartisan roots of the Americans with Disabilities Act and marking the law's 31st anniversary. Biden is joined by, from left, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., artist Tyree Brown, former Rep. Tony Coelho, D-Calif, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., Vice President Kamala Harris, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California.

Biden says the initiative is the first of its kind. Lingering challenges from the coronavirus such as breathing problems, brain fog, chronic pain and fatigue could rise the level of a disability.

So Biden says he’s bringing federal agencies together to ensure that people who had the virus will know their rights and available resources as they navigate work, school and the medical system.

