WASHINGTON (AP) — Not even the annual White House Easter Egg Roll is safe from presidential politics.
President Joe Biden, the host of Monday's festivities on the South Lawn, said he plans to participate in "at least three or four more Easter egg rolls, maybe five."
Biden was alluding to his expected reelection bid but when pressed for news by Al Roker of NBC's "Today" show, the president gave no ground. He repeated what he's been saying for months.
"I'm planning on running, Al, but we're not prepared to announce it yet," Biden told Roker.
After making an early appearance on the lawn to speak with Roker after the gates opened at 7 a.m., Biden and first lady Jill Biden will also address the crowd from the White House balcony before joining the "egg-citement." Some 30,000 people, mostly children, were expected, in nine waves of participants, ending at 7 p.m.
"Anything's possible in America," Biden said in brief remarks welcoming guests to the South Lawn, "if we remember who we are and we do it together."
The first lady's theme is "EGGucation." Jill Biden is a teacher and she has incorporated numerous learning opportunities into the event. "Learning doesn't only happen in a classroom, there are so many fun opportunities to learn around us every day," she said, explaining that's why they turned the South Lawn into a "school community."
The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878, when President Rutherford B. Hayes opened the White House lawn to children after they were kicked off the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.
Scenes from the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden look out at the crowd from the Blue Room Balcony as they attend the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave from the Blue Room Balcony as they attend the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
First lady Jill Biden looks to her grandson Beau Biden as he walks back to his mom after she read to children in the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden on Monday, April 10, 2023, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
First lady Jill Biden sits with her grandson Beau Biden as she reads "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?," to children in the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden on Monday, April 10, 2023, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten Buttigieg and their children Penelope and Joseph have their photo taken as they participate in the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits with his children as they attend a book reading in the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden on Monday, April 10, 2023, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stand on the Blue Room Balcony as they participate in the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his son Joseph participate in the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, and husband Chasten Buttigieg and their children Penelope and Joseph participate in the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden takes a selfie with guests at the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
The Easter Bunny watches as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
First lady Jill Biden sits with her grandson Beau Biden as she reads "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?," to children in the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden on Monday, April 10, 2023, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden takes a selfie with guests at the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden greets guests at the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden greets guests at the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden hugs a participant at the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden points to the crowd as he stands with first lady Jill Biden on the Blue Room Balcony as they attend the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden listens as first lady Jill Biden speaks on the Blue Room Balcony during the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Decorations are displayed during the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden stands with first lady Jill Biden on the Blue Room Balcony during the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
First lady Jill Biden sits with her grandson Beau Biden as she reads "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?," to children in the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden on Monday, April 10, 2023, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
First lady Jill Biden urges the crowd to greet people before reading to children in the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden on Monday, April 10, 2023, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
