Biden interviews 3 for Supreme Court; National Guard called for DC trucker convoy; Russia-Ukraine latest

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Subzero wind chills can be felt as far south as Texas, where freezing rain and sleet are developing ahead of the next winter storm. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details here.

***

TOP STORIES

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Washington. 

Biden interviews trio of candidates for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has interviewed at least three candidates for the Supreme Court, according to a person familiar with the matter, and the White House is reiterating that he remains on track to make a final selection by Monday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Biden has not made a decision on whom to nominate. But the president has interviewed judges Ketanji Brown Jackson, J. Michelle Childs and Leondra Kruger, according to a person familiar with the matter. A second person familiar said Biden had interviewed at least three candidates for the post. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the internal process.

Biden has pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the high court by the end of the month to fill the vacancy being created by the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer. It was not clear whether any additional candidates have been interviewed by the president.

***

Congress Trucker Protest

Heavy vehicles, including garbage trucks and snow plows, are set near the entrance to Capitol Hill at Pennsylvania Avenue and 3rd Street NW in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, amid reports that trucker protests will arrive on March 1, the day of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. 

National Guard to help DC control traffic for truck convoys

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to the nation’s capital as it prepares for trucker convoys that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions beginning next week.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved the request Tuesday from the District of Columbia government and the U.S. Capitol Police, the Pentagon said in a statement Tuesday night.

The troops would be used to assist with traffic control during demonstrations expected in the city in the coming days, the Pentagon said. Four hundred Guard members from the District of Columbia Guard will be joined by 300 Guard members from other states, according to the statement.

***

Australia Ukraine

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison leaves a news conference in Sydney after talking about the situation in Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. 

'Thugs and bullies': Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine

TOKYO (AP) — World leaders sought Wednesday to back up their tough words over Russia's aggression against Ukraine, announcing financial sanctions, trade and travel bans and other measures meant to pressure Moscow to pull back from the brink of war.

Even as they ramped up penalties, however, nations in Asia and the Pacific also prepared for the possibility of both economic pain, in the form of cuts to traditional energy and grain supply lines, and retaliation from Russian cyberattacks.

The punitive actions in Asia followed sanctions levied by U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders against Russian oligarchs and banks in response to Russia massing 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine. While the larger army has yet to move, Russian forces have rolled into rebel-held portions of eastern Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized those areas’ independence.

***

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Feb. 23

National Politics
AP

  • By ZEKE MILLER and MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has interviewed at least three candidates for the Supreme Court, according to a person familiar with the matter, and the White House is reiterating that he remains on track to make a final selection by Monday.

National Politics
AP

  • By FOSTER KLUG - Associated Press
  • Updated
TOKYO (AP) — World leaders sought Wednesday to back up their tough words over Russia's aggression against Ukraine, announcing financial sanctions, trade and travel bans and other measures meant to pressure Moscow to pull back from the brink of war.

National Politics
AP

  • AP
  • Updated
BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday accused the U.S. of creating “fear and panic” over the crisis in Ukraine, and called for talks to reduce rapidly building tensions.

Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

  • By ASHRAF KHALIL and LOLITA C. BALDOR - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to the nation’s capital as it prepares for trucker convoys that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions beginning next week.

National
AP

  • By STEVE KARNOWSKI, TAMMY WEBBER and AMY FORLITI - Associated Press
  • Updated
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The jury hearing the case against three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights needs only to get instructions from the judge before starting deliberations Wednesday.

National
AP

  • By DYLAN LOVAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Nearly two years after Breonna Taylor’s shooting death by police, the only Kentucky officer facing criminal charges in the botched raid will stand trial Wednesday for shooting into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment.

National Politics
AP

  • By HOPE YEN - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Clogged U.S. ports are being given access to nearly $450 million in federal money from President Joe Biden's infrastructure law as part of the administration's recent stepped-up efforts aiming to ease supply chain congestion and lower prices for American consumers.

National
AP

  • AP
  • Updated
PHOENIX (AP) — The Biden administration will use $1.7 billion from the recently enacted federal infrastructure bill to fund 16 tribal water rights settlements, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday.

National
AP

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
  • Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — To combat slumping ratings, the Oscars are undergoing a radical slimming down, with eight awards to be presented off-air during next month's telecast of the 94th Academy Awards.

National
AP

  • By DOUG FERGUSON - AP Golf Writer
  • Updated
Phil Mickelson apologized Tuesday for comments about the Saudis and a proposed super league, damaging words he claims were off the record and not meant to be shared publicly.

  • By RONALD BLUM - AP Baseball Writer
  • Updated
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Another day ran off the clock on talks to salvage opening day when locked-out baseball players proposed what they conside…

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Ukraine Tensions

FILE - A woman, her fingernails painted in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag, takes part in a protest against the escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine, near the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Europe braced for further confrontation Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, after tensions over Ukraine escalated dramatically when Russian President Vladimir Putin got the OK to use military force outside his country and the West responded with sanctions.

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Feb. 23

Golfer Tiger Woods was seriously injured when his SUV crashed into a median and rolled over several times on a steep road in suburban Los Angeles.

Today in sports history: Feb. 23

In 1985, Indiana coach Bob Knight is ejected five minutes into the Hoosiers’ 72-63 loss to Purdue when he throws a chair across the court. See…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

