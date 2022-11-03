 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biden implores voters to save democracy; Powell explains rate hike; Astros pitch rare no-hitter | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire:

  • Just days before major midterm elections, President Joe Biden is imploring voters to save American democracy from Trump supporters' election-denying lies and the violence that he says they have inspired.
  • The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time to fight high inflation but hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes.
  • Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each. 

For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes.

World Series Astros Phillies Baseball

Houston Astross relief pitcher Rafael Montero, relief pitcher Bryan Abreu, starting pitcher Cristian Javier, catcher Christian Vazquez, and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly, from left, celebrate a combined no hitter after Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Astros won 5-0 to tie the series two games all.

