Biden hopes for Brittney Griner's release; Gov. Glenn Youngkin apologizes to Nancy Pelosi, and more top news

Here's a look at trending topics in a post-election night world for Nov. 9.

Nancy Pelosi

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent a handwritten note of apology to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for comments he made after the assault on her husband Paul Pelosi, her spokesperson told CNN.

The speaker has accepted the apology, the spokesperson said.

The letter, which was postmarked for November 1, came after the Virginia Republican said late last month, "Speaker Pelosi's husband had a break-in last night in their house, and he was assaulted. There's no room for violence anywhere, but we're gonna send her back to be with him in California. That's what we're going to go do."

Youngkin at the time was stumping for congressional candidate Yesli Vega just hours after the assault.

Brittney Griner

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner now that the U.S. midterm elections are over.

“My hope is that now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about a prisoner exchange,” Biden told reporters at a news conference.

He spoke hours after Griner's lawyers revealed that she had been sent to a penal colony to serve her sentence for drug possession.

U.S. officials have for months tried to negotiate the release of Griner and another American jailed in Russia, Paul Whelan. But there have been no overt signs of progress.

Meta

Facebook parent company Meta on Wednesday said it is laying off 11,000 employees, marking the most significant job cuts in the tech giant's history.

The job cuts come as Meta confronts a range of challenges to its core business and makes an uncertain and costly bet on pivoting to the metaverse. It also comes amid a spate of layoffs at other tech firms in recent months as the high-flying sector reacts to high inflation, rising interest rates and fears of a looming recession.

"Today I'm sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history," CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a blog post to employees. "I've decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go."

