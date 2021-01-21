Biden, Harris urged to 'repair the breach' in prayer service

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris heard from leaders from a wide array of religious traditions Thursday in the National Prayer Service, a day after they were sworn into office to lead a sharply polarized country.

An inaugural tradition that went online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the service involved faith leaders from backgrounds ranging from Episcopal to Catholic to Jewish to the Navajo Nation.

The Rev. William Barber II, a civil rights activist, delivered a homily that invoked the Bible’s book of Isaiah in urging Biden and Harris to act as “repairers of the breach” and heal a divided nation.

“Whether we like it or not, we are in this mess together,” Barber said. Before the breach can be repaired, he said, the nation must “repent of the policy sin” that has led to systemic inequality.

Barber also spoke to each about their personal backgrounds: In the president’s case, living through childhood economic hardship and later the “broken heart” of losing family members; and for Harris, the first Black woman to occupy the vice presidency, experiencing the sting of racism.