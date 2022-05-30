Biden grieves with Uvalde, Zelenskyy visits warfront, plus holiday travel hassles and more top news today

Today is Memorial Day. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories

The Midwest faces the possibility of holiday tornadoes. And Hurricane Agatha, the season's first, headed for a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns on Mexico's southern Pacific coast Monday amid warnings of dangerous storm surge.

President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, meeting for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.

The president was met with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service and responded, “we will.” Biden and his wife, Jill, visited a memorial to those who were slain at Robb Elementary School and attended Mass at a Catholic church. Biden met privately with first responders before flying back to his home in Delaware.

The Justice Department says it'll review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting. It's an unusual federal look back that's been prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.

Ukraine, Russia battle in the east as Zelenskyy visits front

Russian and Ukrainian troops are trading blows in fierce close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city. Local officials reported Russian forces “storming” the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk on Sunday, a situation that the Ukrainian president described as “indescribably difficult.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 90% of the buildings in Sievierodonetsk have been damaged. The city has emerged as an epicenter of Russia’s quest to conquer Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region. Russia also stepped up efforts to take nearby Lysychansk, where constant shelling was reported. Zelenskyy himself made a rare frontline visit to soldiers in Kharkiv. He declared “I feel boundless pride in our defenders. Every day, risking their lives, they fight for Ukraine’s freedom."

It's been another holiday weekend of gas price sticker shocks and flight cancellations. U.S. gas prices in 2022 have reached their highest prices in history. Explore the map above based on AAA data.

Meanwhile, hundreds of flights worldwide were canceled by Sunday evening, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend in the U.S.

The wreckage of a plane that crashed in Nepal's mountains has been found, and the bodies of 14 of the 22 people on board have been recovered.

The search of the mountainside crash site was continuing, and there was no word on survivors.

The Tara Air turboprop lost contact with the airport tower Sunday while flying through an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops. It crashed in Sanosware in Mustang district close to the mountain town of Jomsom where it was heading after taking off from the resort town of Pokhara, west of Kathmandu.

The plane’s destination is popular with foreign hikers who trek the mountain trails and with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple.

Pelosi's husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

Police records show Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Northern California.

An online booking report shows Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County. He could face charges including driving under the influence. Bail was set at $5,000. A spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi says she will not be commenting on this private matter. The House Speaker was in Providence, Rhode Island on Sunday, where she delivered the commencement address at Brown University. Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.

