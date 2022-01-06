Biden, Congress to mark anniversary of insurrection; Djokovic vs. Australia over vaccine; and more

Today is Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
FIRST, THE WEATHER
TOP STORIES
Biden, Congress to mark a year since violent insurrection
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to mark the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, gathering with lawmakers to remember the violent attack that has fundamentally changed the Congress and raised global concerns about the future of American democracy.
Marking the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, Biden and congressional Democrats will start Thursday in Statuary Hall, one of several spots where rioters swarmed a year ago and interrupted the electoral count.
Biden is expected to speak to the truth of what happened, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and draw a contrast between that and “the lies some have spread since" — a reference to the continued refusal by many Republicans to affirm that Biden won the 2020 election.
Djokovic in limbo as he fights deportation from Australia
Novak Djokovic spent a day confined to a Melbourne hotel waiting for a court ruling and dealing with the prospect of deportation from Australia because of an issue related to his visa application.
The 20-time major champion from Serbia will spend at least another night in immigration detention, probably even the weekend, with his chances of playing in this month's Australian Open in limbo.
With his visa canceled by Australian Border Force officials who rejected his evidence to support a medical exemption from the country’s strict COVID-19 vaccination rules, Djokovic had to trade the practice courts for the law courts on Thursday.
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 6
President Joe Biden will mark the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021, insurrection by delivering remarks on Thursday morning focused on …
The U.S. is urging that everyone 12 and older get a COVID-19 booster as soon as they're eligible, to help fight back the hugely contagious omicron mutant that's ripping through the country.
Afternoons with Grammy. Birthday parties. Meeting other toddlers at the park. Parents of children too young to be vaccinated are facing difficult choices as an omicron variant-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases makes every encounter seem risky.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two sisters and several of their children were among the 12 people killed when a fire tore through a Philadelphia rowhome that apparently had no working smoke detectors, fire officials said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the federal Bureau of Prisons is resigning amid increasing scrutiny over his leadership in the wake of Associated Press reporting that uncovered widespread problems at the agency, including a recent story detailing serious misconduct involving correctional officers.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic spent a day confined to a hotel room waiting for a court to deal with the confronting prospect of a possible deportation from Australia.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Antonio Brown says he didn't quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the middle of a game, but rather he was cut after refusing to play through an ankle injury that sidelined him for several weeks this season.
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2021, supporters of Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, assaulted police and smashed their way into the Capitol …
In 1994, Nancy Kerrigan is attacked after practice at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit. See more sports moments from this date.
