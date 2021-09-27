Biden, Congress face big week for agenda, government funding

Two Democratic holdouts, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, also have said they won't support a bill of that size. Manchin has previously proposed spending of $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion.

Asked Sunday on ABC if she agrees the final number on the so-called reconciliation bill will be "somewhat smaller" than $3.5 trillion, Pelosi responded: "That seems self-evident."

"We'll see how the number comes down and what we need," she added. "I think even those who want a smaller number, support the vision of the president, and this is really transformative."

Her comments reflected the enormous stakes for the coming week, one that could define the Biden presidency and shape the political contours of next year's midterm elections.

For Pelosi and Schumer, two veteran political leaders, it is the job of their careers.

Democrats have only a few votes to spare in the House and no votes to spare in the 50-50 Senate, since there is no Republican support expected for Biden's massive agenda. Some Republican senators did back the $1 trillion public works bill, but now House Republicans are objecting, saying it is too much.