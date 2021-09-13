Biden comes to California to help Newsom fight off recall

Lead recall organizer Orrin Heatlie said the fact that Newsom is bringing in Biden to campaign with him shows Democrats are concerned. He says neither Biden nor Trump should be weighing in on the contest because it's about California issues.

“This is a matter between the people of California and their governor and really has nothing to do with the federal government; and the president, with all due respect, should mind his own business," Heatlie said.

Meanwhile, he said Trump's statement Monday calling the election rigged was “more damaging than the actual fraud itself."

“When people aren't confident, if they don't have faith that their vote is going to count, then they're not going to waste their time to cast their ballot," Heatlie said.

There has been no confirmed evidence of widespread fraud.

Biden planned to tour wildfire damage in Northern California before heading south to rally with Newsom. His appearance underscores the importance of Democrats holding the governorship in the nation's most populous state and chief laboratory for progressive policies.