Biden calls school chiefs, lauds defiance of anti-mask rules

Meanwhile, Biden's call to the leader of the Broward County schools in Florida escalated the president's partisan battle with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis over how his state's schools should operate as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in the state. The Biden administration has promised Broward federal money if Florida's governor carries out a threat to withhold some state funds from any school district that imposes a mask mandate.

Using a law passed this year, DeSantis has barred schools and other local governments from imposing mask mandates. The governor has said he believes masks are not needed for children, who are less likely than adults to catch the coronavirus, and that they interfere with learning. He also has said it should be up to parents to determine if their child wears a mask. The state's board of education recently said students forced to wear masks over their parents’ objections could be eligible for a voucher that would pay for their transfer to a private school.

Broward school officials did not respond to an email Saturday seeking comment. Earlier this week, its school board voted 8-1 to impose the mask mandate over DeSantis’ objection.