Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after sexual harassment investigation

But he denied other allegations as fabricated and lashed out at the investigative process, saying it was rife with "politics and bias." He explained that he's been physically embracing people his whole life, that his mother and father — former Gov. Mario Cuomo — had done the same and that the gesture was meant to "convey warmth."

Cuomo's lawyer issued a written rebuttal to the investigation's findings, arguing in most cases that serious allegations, like the alleged groping, didn't happen, or that his actions were misconstrued.

"For those who are using this moment to score political points or seek publicity or personal gain. I say they actually discredit the legitimate sexual harassment victims that the law was designed to protect," Cuomo said.

Bennett called the governor's apology to her "meaningless."

"If he were sorry, he would step down. That's how accountability works," she told The Associated Press. "I don't believe he will resign. I think it's the speaker's job now to begin impeachment proceedings."

The report detailed, for the first time, the allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed the state trooper. It said that in addition to touching the trooper, Cuomo kissed her on the cheek, asked for her help in finding a girlfriend and asked why she didn't wear a dress.